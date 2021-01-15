Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Jan. 1

Theft - Princeton, 9:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of motor vehicle.

Criminal Damage to Property - Bock, 10:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft.

Animal - Milaca, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found Bassett hound.

Animal - Onamia, 3:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog running around the highway.

Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 7:01 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person selling insurance at Holiday.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Burglary - Isle, 3:55 p.m.

Community Contact - Onamia, 5:44 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pedestrian walking on the side of the highway.

Traffic - Garrison, 6:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle, Mille Lacs warrants.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Agency Assist - Onamia, 2:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight.

Agency Assist - Isle, 9:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Gas drive-off.

Suspicious Activity - Isle, 7:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious camper.

Missing Adult - Onamia, 9:32 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 4

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 8:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraud.

Animal - Milaca, 11:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose cows.

Transport - Anoka, 12:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Agency Assist - [unlisted], 1:21 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male party in ditch with snowmobile.

Transport - Brainerd, 9:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs warrant.

Theft - Isle, 12:28 p.m.

Theft - Onamia, 10:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist for state patrol.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Drugs - Onamia, 12:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs found.

Driving Complaint - Isle, 12:49 p.m.

Motorist Assist - Onamia, 10:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stall in roadway, traffic hazard. No one around, Anderson’s towed.

Jail Roster

Friday, Jan. 1

[Information Unavailable.]

Saturday, Jan. 2

Antwuan Boswell, 21, Fel Rev of Stay

Valerie Boyd, 36, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2, Misd Dom Assault x2, GM DAC x3

Rodney Smith, 58, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, GM 5th Deg Sales, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Mark Winscher, 39, Fel Rec Stolen Property, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAR

Sunday, Jan. 3

Peter Davis, 35, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel Theft, Fel Stolen Property, Misd Theft, Misd Damage to Property, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Burg 2nd Deg, Fel Burg 3rd Deg, Fel Theft x2, Misd Damage to Property

Beth Foote, 34, Misd DANCO, Misd Traffic x2, Fel Drigs 2nd Deg

Monday, Jan. 4

Dealayna Boyd, 19, Fel No Contact Order, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel 1st Deg Criminal Damage to Property, GM Dom Assault

Thomas Mattinas, 24, Fel Theft, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd Dom Assault x2, Misd 4th Deg Criminal Damage to Property

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Ashley Beck, 31, Fel Amphetamine Poss

Lance Kegg, 37, PM DANCO, Fel Stalking x2, Fel Terroristic Threats

Winston Mattinas, 25, Fel Dom Assault, GM 3rd Deg Damage to Property

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Raymond Benjamin, 53, Fel DWI X2

Justin Leecy, 23, Fel Child Neglect, GM False Imprisonment

Edward Nadeau, 23, Fel 2nd Deg x2

Tehya Wade, 23, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Malicious Child Punishment, Fel Neglect of Child, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 3rd Deg Assault

Thursday, Jan. 7

Brandon Belland, 29, Fel DANCO

Howard Wind, 30, Fel Harassment PV Viol

Ruben Wind, 31, Fel Assault PV Viol

