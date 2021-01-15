Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Jan. 1
Theft - Princeton, 9:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of motor vehicle.
Criminal Damage to Property - Bock, 10:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft.
Animal - Milaca, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found Bassett hound.
Animal - Onamia, 3:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog running around the highway.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 7:01 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person selling insurance at Holiday.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Burglary - Isle, 3:55 p.m.
Community Contact - Onamia, 5:44 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pedestrian walking on the side of the highway.
Traffic - Garrison, 6:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle, Mille Lacs warrants.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Agency Assist - Onamia, 2:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight.
Agency Assist - Isle, 9:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Gas drive-off.
Suspicious Activity - Isle, 7:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious camper.
Missing Adult - Onamia, 9:32 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 8:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraud.
Animal - Milaca, 11:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose cows.
Transport - Anoka, 12:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs warrant.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Agency Assist - [unlisted], 1:21 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male party in ditch with snowmobile.
Transport - Brainerd, 9:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs warrant.
Theft - Isle, 12:28 p.m.
Theft - Onamia, 10:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist for state patrol.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Drugs - Onamia, 12:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs found.
Driving Complaint - Isle, 12:49 p.m.
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 10:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stall in roadway, traffic hazard. No one around, Anderson’s towed.
Jail Roster
Friday, Jan. 1
[Information Unavailable.]
Saturday, Jan. 2
Antwuan Boswell, 21, Fel Rev of Stay
Valerie Boyd, 36, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2, Misd Dom Assault x2, GM DAC x3
Rodney Smith, 58, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, GM 5th Deg Sales, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Mark Winscher, 39, Fel Rec Stolen Property, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAR
Sunday, Jan. 3
Peter Davis, 35, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel Theft, Fel Stolen Property, Misd Theft, Misd Damage to Property, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Burg 2nd Deg, Fel Burg 3rd Deg, Fel Theft x2, Misd Damage to Property
Beth Foote, 34, Misd DANCO, Misd Traffic x2, Fel Drigs 2nd Deg
Monday, Jan. 4
Dealayna Boyd, 19, Fel No Contact Order, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel 1st Deg Criminal Damage to Property, GM Dom Assault
Thomas Mattinas, 24, Fel Theft, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd Dom Assault x2, Misd 4th Deg Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Ashley Beck, 31, Fel Amphetamine Poss
Lance Kegg, 37, PM DANCO, Fel Stalking x2, Fel Terroristic Threats
Winston Mattinas, 25, Fel Dom Assault, GM 3rd Deg Damage to Property
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Raymond Benjamin, 53, Fel DWI X2
Justin Leecy, 23, Fel Child Neglect, GM False Imprisonment
Edward Nadeau, 23, Fel 2nd Deg x2
Tehya Wade, 23, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Malicious Child Punishment, Fel Neglect of Child, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Thursday, Jan. 7
Brandon Belland, 29, Fel DANCO
Howard Wind, 30, Fel Harassment PV Viol
Ruben Wind, 31, Fel Assault PV Viol
