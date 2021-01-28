Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Jan. 15
Agency Assist - Foreston, 12:51 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Slumper.
Criminal Sexual Conduct - Princeton, 3:04 a.m.
Threats Complaint - Garrison, 7:40 a.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 8:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disciplinary Segregation.
Criminal Sexual Conduct - Onamia, 10:46 a.m.
Theft - Wahkon, 12:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of motor vehicle.
Animal - Onamia, 1:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog, possible Akita mix type.
911 Hang Up - Isle, 2:23 p.m.
Theft - Onamia, 4:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Burglary - Princeton, 10:24 a.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 12:48 p.m.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 5:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 9:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Accident with injuries - DWI.
Firearms Complaint - Pease, 10:33 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 3:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious phone call.
Disturbance - Milaca, 6:23 a.m.
Public Assist - Onamia, 4:00 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tenant/Landlord dispute/issue.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 8:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicles.
Suspicious Activity - Princeton, 9:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
911 Hang Up - Garrison, 9:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
Public Assist - Isle, 10:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stranded on lake.
Monday, Jan. 18
Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: High risk watch.
Public Assist - Princeton, 12:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft.
Fire - Milaca, 4:01 p.m.
Lost Property - Onamia, 4:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Lost wallet.
Theft - Onamia, 5:26 p.m.
Harassment Complaint - Foreston, 6:42 p.m.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 6:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two flashlights in field near her house.
ICR Misc - Isle, 7:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible COVID violation.
Agency Assist - Isle, 10:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Driving complaint.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Garbage Dumping - Pease, 7:27 a.m.
Warrant Arrest - Milaca, 1:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 3:14 p.m.
Medical - Garrison, 3:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Heart.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 8:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pursuit/driving complaint.
Medical - Milaca, 8:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible OD.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Agency Assist - Hillman, 12:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: For Morrison - Motorist Assist.
Medical - Milaca, 2:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Intoxicated.
Harassment Complaint - Princeton, 7:18 a.m.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 9:56 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Text threats.
Transport - Brainerd, 11:13 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant.
Public Assist - Milaca, 1:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible missing/stolen gun.
Agency Assist - (No street found), 5:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate vehicle.
Missing Adult - Onamia, 6:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Located.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Agency Assist - Foreston, 1:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assisting Stearns County PO.
Criminal Sexual Conduct - Garrison, 2:32 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 3:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found collie.
Jail Roster
Friday, Jan. 15
Louis Broz, 53, Fel Stalking, Fel Dom Abuse
Gabriel Chips, 26, Fel Theft, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Misd Fleeing Peace Officer, Fel Aid An Offender
Todd Quale, 30, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Violate No Contact Order
Dylan Quinehan, 26, Fel Rec Stolen Prop
Monica Vanover, 34, Misd Domestic Assault
Saturday, Jan. 16
Stephanie Kalis, 28, Misd Obstruction
Brandon Nordin, 28, GM Neglect of Child, GM DWI, Misd Careless Driver
Sunday, Jan. 17
Wyatt Anderson, 33, Misd Dom Assault
Steven Workman, 26, Fel 4th Deg Assault, Misd Obstruction
Monday, Jan. 18
[No Names Listed.]
Tuesday, Jan. 19
[No Names Listed.]
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Maximus Peebles, 18, Fel Aiding Offender
Tes Sam, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Needle Poss, GM Criminal Destruction to Prop
Tennessee Shariff, 22, Fel Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Deg
Thursday, Jan. 21
Douglas Carlson, 62, 1st Deg Drugs
Sean Garbow, 32, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Sheldon Garbow, 30, Fel Rev of Stay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.