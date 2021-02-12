Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Jan. 29
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 1:51 a.m.
Transport - St. Paul, 8:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID test drop off.
Domestic - Wahkon, 11:39 a.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 12:19 p.m.
Theft - Onamia, 12:42 p.m.
Harassment Complaint - Foreston, 2:41 p.m.
Domestic - Milaca, 10:39 p.m.
Accident - Garrison, 11:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible intoxicated driver.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Disturbance - Milaca, 4:55 a.m.
911 Hang Up - Isle, 6:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Open 911 call.
Criminal Damage to Property - Foreston, 10:15 a.m.
Harassment Complaint - Princeton, 12:55 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Admin segregation.
Motorist Assist - Milaca, 7:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Out with one on a snowmobile.
Accident - Onamia, 11:49 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Accident - Onamia, 9:44 a.m.
Welfare Check - Isle, 3:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate.
Animal - Milaca, 4:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Five loose cows.
Animal - Milaca, 4:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Welfare check.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 5:01 p.m.
911 Hang Up - Onamia, 5:02 p.m.
Public Assist - Isle, 5:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Ongoing call.
Agency Assist - Wahkon, 6:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist DNR.
Monday, Feb. 1
Criminal Damage to Property - Onamia, 8:41 a.m.
Agency Assist - Isle, 9:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Traffic.
Transport - Minneapolis, 9:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Garbage Dumping - Garrison, 10:04 a.m.
Transport - Lino Lakes, 12:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One juvenile on Hennepin warrant.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 1:00 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Identity theft.
Remove Unwanted - Garrison, 5:24 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Transport - Anoka, 9:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Agency Assist - Isle, 11:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious Activity.
Medical - Milaca, 1:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath.
Civil Issue - Foreston, 2:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove unwanted.
Threats Complaint - Princeton, 5:22 p.m.
Traffic - Onamia, 11:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Traffic stop, verbal warning, failure to maintain lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 3:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Theft - Foreston, 3:36 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.
Drugs - Milaca, 8:36 a.m.
Drugs - Foreston, 10:26 a.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Foreston, 2:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cellphone use.
Drugs - Milaca, 2:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found needle.
Theft - Princeton, 7:00 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle theft.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Medical - Princeton, 3:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing.
Remove Unwanted - Onamia, 3:32 a.m.
Animal - Foreston, 5:50 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animals on the road.
Public Assist - Onamia, 10:03 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Provided emergency lights.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 9:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate placed on admin segregation for high points.
Traffic - Onamia, 11:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: traffic stop, cited.
Jail Roster
Friday, Jan. 29
Benjamin Garbow, 40, Fel Flee Motor Vehicle, Misd Poss Hypo Needle, Misd Traffic, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Troy Meleen, 53, Fel Threats of Violence, GM DWI x3, GM Obstruct
Lucas Nickaboine, 29, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Fel Stalking, Fel Dom Assault, Misd DANCO x2, Misd Criminal Damage to Prop
Randall Nickaboine, 24, Fel 1st Criminal Damage to Prop, Misd Trespass
Craig Salzbrunn, 42, Misd DANCO Viol
Toni Weous, 22, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x4, Misd DWI x2, Misd Disorderly
Saturday, Jan. 30
Ryan Sund, 25, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, GM Traffic No Insurance, Misd Traffic DAR, Misd Traffic Open Bottle,Misd 4th Deg DWI, GM 5th Deg Drugs x2, PM Drugs
Dimitre Wind, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Sunday, Jan. 31
Kandace Green, 34, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Monday, Feb. 1
Brianna Benjamin, 22, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Summer Boyd, 18, Misd Dom Assault, Misd Underage Consumption
Steven Neumann, 50, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 1st Deg Criminal Damage to Prop
Keith Schneider, 44, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Joseph Orazem, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Brandon Webeck, 23, Fel Dom Assault
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Peter Davis, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel Theft x2, Misd Criminal Damage to Prop, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel Theft x2, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Criminal Damage to Prop
Travis Iler, 27, Civil Commit
Thursday, Feb. 4
Wallace Benjamin, 55, GM Disrupt 911 Call, Misd Dom Assault x2
Lianna Letourneau, 31, Dom Assault
