Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Feb. 5
Medical - Onamia, 1:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing.
Transport - St. Paul, 9:34 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID test drop-off.
Transport - Minneapolis, 10:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transported one Mille Lacs County warrant from Hennepin County Jail to Mille Lacs County Jail.
Theft - Onamia, 2:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen shovel.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 5:21 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male being followed by female.
Accident - Isle, 6:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle off road, intoxicated male.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 7:03 p.m.
Accident - Wahkon, 7:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Snowmobile accident, no injuries.
Assault - Bock, 10:03 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Animal - Onamia, 12:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog Bite.
Accident - Princeton, 3:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit and run.
Domestic - Onamia, 5:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal domestic.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 11:44 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Welfare check.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Medical - Garrison, 8:54 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female ache bones not feeling well.
Welfare Check - Garrison, 11:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Check welfare.
Theft - Foreston, 5:48 p.m.
Accident - Onamia, 6:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fender bender.
Transport - Milaca, 8:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport from St. Cloud Hospital to Mille Lacs County Jail.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 8:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: High-risk watch.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 11:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assisting Washington County.
Monday, Feb. 8
Transport - Milaca, 12:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport juvenile to Lino Lakes.
Transport - Grand Rapids, 11:00 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Agency Assist - Foreston, 6:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Agency assist for Benton County.
Accident - Onamia, 9:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One vehicle rollover.
Accident - Foreston, 9:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Snowmobile accident.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 9:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible abandoned vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Agency Assist - Isle, 1:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three-year-old difficulty breathing.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 3:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist CW With Fel Stop.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 11:03 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraud.
Medical - Milaca, 11:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female, short of breath.
Animal - Wahkon, 11:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose dog.
Transport - Aitkin, 11:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 3:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraud.
Domestic - Princeton, 7:54 p.m.
Transport - Milaca, 8:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport to Lino Lakes.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 9:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate placed on high-risk watch per mend staff.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 2:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Slumper.
Accident - Isle, 5:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle off road.
Transport - St. Cloud, 9:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two commits to MCF St. Cloud.
Theft - Onamia, 9:32 a.m.
Welfare Check - Onamia, 9:34 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female, poss OD.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 11:13 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Agency assist for Turtle Lake PD.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Isle, 11:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Scam call.
Transport - Minneapolis, 12:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Hennepin.
Drugs - Foreston, 1:27 p.m.
Animal - Princeton, 3:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found chocolate Lab.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Missing juvenile.
Welfare Check - Onamia, 11:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Under the influence of drugs.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Transport - Elk River, 10:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Sherburne County.
Transport - St. Cloud, 12:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Stearns County.
Agency Assist - Isle, 4:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault.
Theft - Isle, 5:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle theft.
Theft - Milaca, 6:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle theft.
Jail Roster
Friday, Feb. 5
Michael Fults, 33, Fel Viol NCO, Misd PV Dom Assault, Misd PV DANCO Viol
Meghann Meyer, 28, Fel Viol NCO
Mark Minogue, 54, GM Obstruct With Force, Misd DWI
Michelle Sipe, 58, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
Thomas White, 21, Misd False Name, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Saturday, Feb. 6
Jared Beamish, 45, Fel Viol NCO
Sebastian Benjamin, 23, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Destiny Cornwell, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Drug Sales
Dylan Sam, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Samuel Shingobe, 24, Fel HRO Viol x2, Fel HRO Viol, Fel HRO Viol, GM HRO Viol
Rueben Taylor, 27, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM Trespass
Dustin Tinklenberg, 40, Viol OFP, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Theft, Misd Dis Cond
Sunday, Feb. 7
Brian Abrahamson, 43, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Brandon Fourre, 31, Fel DANCO Viol, Misd Flee on Foot
Jacob Herrick, 35, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Zachary Nayquonabe, 33, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Misd Flee on Foot, Fel Viol NCO, Fel Viol NCO, Fel Viol NCO
Jennifer Scott, 32, Fel Card Fraud
Monday, Feb. 8
Daniel Brooks, 38, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Stephen Newman, 27, Fel Theft
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Charles Allen, 34, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DANCO, GM DANCO
Jessica Miller, 32, Fel 3rd Deg Murder, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Viol OFP
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Amberlee Axtelle, 37, Fel 2nd Deg Drug Poss
Christina Boyd, 34, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x3
Paschen Christensen, 33, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Erik Johnson, 32, Misd DANCO Viol
Samantha Mitchell, 23, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Drug Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DWI, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ross Pagel, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Hevin Shingobe, 20, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Kimberly Thoen, 58, Fel 4th Deg Assault
Shawn Ulm, 51, Fel Dom Assault
Thursday, Feb. 11
[No Names Listed.]
