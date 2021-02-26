Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Feb. 12
Animal - Isle, 7:32 a.m.
Transport - Cambridge, 10:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Isanti County.
Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 2:00 p.m.
Welfare Check - Onamia, 2:40 p.m.
Remove Unwanted - Onamia, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Missing Adult - Onamia, 12:52 a.m.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 3:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Medical, fall and short of breath.
Assault - Onamia, 10:23 a.m.
Disturbance - Onamia, 11:11 a.m.
Disturbance - Onamia, 3:59 p.m.
Traffic - Isle, 7:56 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Traffic stop, long form charges, DWI
Traffic - Isle, 8:35 p.m.
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 10:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Moved off road, AAA en route.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Domestic - Onamia, 1:12 a.m.
Accident - Onamia, 1:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: VOR.
Transport - Milaca, 2:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport to Kanabec County Jail.
Traffic - Onamia, 3:49 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious activity.
Suspicious Activity - Isle, 4:15 a.m.
Burglary - Onamia, 7:47 a.m. - Inter.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 10:14 a.m.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 5:59 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pedestrian walking on Hwy in the cold.
Motor Assist - Wahkon, 11:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stall blocking.
Monday, Feb. 15
Jail Incident - Milaca, 12:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs.
Fire - Onamia, 4:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle fire.
Gas Drive Off - Onamia, 3:20 p.m.
Animal - Onamia, 6:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal at large.
Trespass Complaint - Onamia, 8:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Trespass complaint.
Medical - Onamia, 8:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female trouble breathing.
Theft - Bock, 9:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Transport - Carlton, 11:30 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Carlton County.
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 2:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Student fight.
Domestic - Onamia, 5:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats complaint.
Alarm - Isle, 8:24 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Alarm - Wahkon, 4:19 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Interior back door motion.
Transport - St. Paul, 10:26 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Burglary - Princeton, 11:53 a.m.
Remove Unwanted - Onamia, 12:57 p.m.
Public Assist - Onamia, 4:44 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Abandoned vehicle.
Theft - Milaca, 11:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of side by side.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 4:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male, remove unwanted.
Theft - Onamia, 11:08 a.m.
Transport - Bemidji, 11:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport one J/F from Northwestern RJC in Bemidji to East RJC Lino Lakes.
Burglary - Princeton, 11:53 a.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 2:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs.
Animal - Garrison, 3:45 p.m.
Burglary - Princeton, 6:57 p.m.
Animal - Onamia, 7:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female malamute, ongoing issue.
Theft - Onamia, 9:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of mail from mailbox.
Harassment Complaint - Onamia, 10:21 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 10:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two brown horses on the open road.
Jail Roster
Friday, Feb. 12
Deon Fineday, 21, GM Rev of Stay, Fel Threats, Misd Criminal Damage to Prop, GM Dom Assault
Kalen Johnson, 36, Fel DANCO, Fel Dom Assault - Strangulation, Fel Dom Assault
Joseph Lacina, 25, GM PV 5th Deg Drugs
Saturday, Feb. 13
Thomas Bouressa, 48, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, Misd Trespass
Mary Greene, 34, Misd Dom Assault
Sunday, Feb. 14
Brandon Belland, 29, Fel Viol NCO, Fel DANCO Viol, Fel HRO Viol
Michael Bies, 65, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, Misd No Insurance, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, GM Introduce Contraband, Misd Fleeing, Misd Obstruction, Misd Drugs, Misd Pharmacy, PM Drugs
Adam Whitefeather, 26, Misd Dom Assault
Monday, Feb. 15
[No Names Listed.]
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Joseph Gurneau, 45, Fel 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process
Kari Kegg, 31, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Sales, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Keona Mitchell, 21, Fel 1st Deg Criminal Damage to Prop, Misd Flee on Foot, Misd Underage Consumption, GM False Name, Fel Theft, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM False Name, Fel Check Forgery, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Scott Ridgely, 55, GM Dom Assault, Fel 2d Deg Assault
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Michael Jerry, 51, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Fel Rec Stolen Prop
Michelle Mitchell, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
William Potter, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ruben Wind, 34, Fel Dom Assault, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Thursday, Feb. 18
Brenda Beaulieu, 69, Fel 3rd Deg Murder, Fel CVH
William Nayquonabe, 26, Fel 1st Deg Burg, Fel 1st Deg Burg with Weapon, Fel Aid/Abet Agg Robbery, Fel Aid/Abet 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Lisa Rislund, 44, GM Dom Assault, Misd 4th Deg CDTP x2, GM 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process, GM DANCO, Mids DANCOCopy
