Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Jan. 22
Medical - Milaca, 4:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing.
Fire - Princeton, 7:33 a.m.
Fire - Onamia, 9:18 a.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 12:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Placed on high-risk watch because of arresting officer’s request and his response to questions.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation for classification points.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation.
Animal - Milaca, 7:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Heard(sic) of cows on the road.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 8:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 10:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rolling disturbance.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 12:14 a.m.
Assault - Garrison, 2:04 a.m.
Theft - Milaca, 1:22 p.m.
Fire - Princeton, 3:21 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Skidloader on fire.
Fire - Wahkon, 5:50 p.m.
Domestic - Isle, 6:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car versus pedestrian.
Fire - Princeton, 6:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shed on fire.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Assault - Foreston, 1:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Public assist.
Theft - Isle, 10:37 a.m.
Gas Drive Off - Isle, 3:48 p.m.
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 6:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stalled vehicle.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 7:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: All over the road.
Domestic - Onamia, 8:37 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Medical - Onamia, 1:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Not feeling well, short of breath.
Drugs - Milaca, 10:02 a.m.
Transport - Anoka, 10:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two on Mille Lacs County warrants.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 2:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs found in cell.
Welfare Check - Onamia, 3:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Locate missing mother.
Theft - Princeton, 4:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen catalytic converters.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 5:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Housed in administrative segregation by points.
Welfare Check - Foreston, 6:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Slumper.
Suspicious Activity - Princeton, 7:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious phone call.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 7:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious phone call.
Theft - Princeton, 8:14 p.m.
Theft - Onamia, 11:06 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Animal - Foreston, 7:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Young black Lab.
Transport - Bemidji, 11:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on warrant.
Criminal Damage to Property- Isle, 11:53 a.m.
Community Contact - Milaca, 6:24 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Alarm - Garrison, 12:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Glass break back room.
Transport - St. Cloud, 9:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two transport, one interim commit, one commit.
Theft - Onamia, 4:12 p.m.
Fire - Garrison, 5:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious activity, burning complaint.
Animal - Foreston, 11:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two loose horses.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 7:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male.
Suspicious Activity - Pease, 8:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Criminal damage to property.
Transport - Little Falls, 9:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant.
911 Hang Up - Isle, 10:07 a.m.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 12:18 p.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scan - Princeton, 12:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraud, scam.
Theft - Princeton, 4:19 p.m.
Domestic - Milaca, 5:31 p.m.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 8:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Swerving.
Jail Roster
Friday, Jan. 22
William Nayquonabe, 26, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Susan Smith, 38, Fel Stalking
Mark Wabasha, 50, Misd Dom Assault
Jack Winkelman, 57, Fel Disseminate Porn x2, Fel Poss Porn on Work Comp
Saturday, Jan. 23
Damien Boyd, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel 1st Deg Agg Robbery, Fel Simple Robbery
Sunday, Jan. 24
Di’awnee Browner, 23, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel Theft, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Andrew Oska, 37, Fel Reckless Dis of Firearm, GM Obstruct Legal Process, GM Carry Firearm Under Influence, Misd Disorderly Conduct
Michael Patten, 32, GM Obstruct Legal Process, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Monday, Jan. 25
Cheri Birchem, 27, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Shaylee Jackson, 28, Fel Poss Ammo, Fel Firearm Viol, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ricky Moe, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd DANCO Viol, Misd False Name
Courtney Rolf, 30, GM 2nd Deg DWI x3
William Windhauser, 54, Fel Viol POR
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Adrian Garbow, 43, Fel Terroristic Threats, Fel 4th Deg Assault, Misd False Name, GM 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruction, Fel Dom Assault
Phillip Harrington, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, GM DANCO Viol, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Tyler Poganski, 25, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Misd Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel Poss of Burg, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd Theft, Misd Theft, Misd Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Flee, Misd Rec Stolen Prop
Dean Stately, 30, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel 4th Deg Assault, GM 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process, Misd Traffic Collision
Wednesday, Jan. 27
[No Names Listed.]
Thursday, Jan. 28
Donovan Johnson, 24, Fel Stalking, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Simple Robbery,Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel Stalking
Ricky Reed, 60, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
