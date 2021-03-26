Sheriff’s Report

Friday, March 12

Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove Unwanted.

Saturday, March 13

Welfare Check - Isle, 5:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible medical issue.

Sunday, March 14

Animal - Onamia, 11:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shep mix pup.

Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 5:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Open door.

Assault - Garrison, 7:08 p.m.

Monday, March 15

Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 2:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Student fight.

Accident - Princeton, 5:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle accident, power pole down with live wires.

Tuesday, March 16

Gas Drive Off - Onamia, 12:11 p.m.

Lockout - Princeton, 3:19 .m. - Dispatch Entry: Baby in car.

Domestic - Isle, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 3:37 p.m.

Public Assist - Onamia, 5:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mailbox tampering.

Suspicious Activity - Garrison, 7:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle left in road running.

Thursday, March 18

Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 12:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person.

Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 1:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied.

Agency Assist - Garrison, 9:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant arrest.

Agency Assist - Garrison, 10:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate car, possibly stolen.


Jail Roster

Friday, March 12

Jarvis Harrington, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x3, Fel Check Forgery

Milena Knopf, 21, Misd Dom Assault

Miranda Nickaboine, 30, Fel DANCO Viol

Tyler Solomon, 22, Fel Flee in a Motor Vehicle, GM Carry Without Permit, Misd Poss Para

Aiyanna Weyaus, 18, File 48-JV-20-617

Jonah Wojahn, 36, PV 5th Deg Controlled Substance

Saturday, March 13

Arthur Cramblitt, 34, Fel Kidnapping, GM Child Endangerment, GM Obstruct Legal Process

Zachary Ralph, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Sunday, March 14

Levi Kegg, 26, Fel Dom Assault

Monday, March 15

Christopher Barott, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Antwaun Boswell, 22, Warrant #21OPHF179

Wayne Boyd, 64, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Stalking, Misd Theft

Ryan Lezer, 37, GM 5th Deg Drugs, PM Poss Drug Para, Misd DAR, GM Uninsured Driver

Ricky Moe, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DANCO, Misd False Name

Delilah Sheppard, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Tuesday, March 16

Christian Berry, 26, Fel Financial Fraud, Misd Contempt of Court

Austin Niesen, 22, Misd Dom Assault

Ravin Pendegayosh, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM DWI

April Weyaus, 34, Fel Motor Vehicle Theft

Wednesday, March 17

Christine Ballinger, 26, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss

Phillip Harrington, 28, 5th Deg Drugs

Dawn Shingobe, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM Theft x2

Thursday, March 18

Stephen Anderson, 39, GM Dom Assault, Misd Dom Assault

Ricky Boswell, 37, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Sales

Jared Hickey, 40, Fel Mistreat Person

Margaret Johnston, 53, Fel ISS Dishonored Check

Kolton Neely, 23, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Theft, PM Poss Small Amount Marijuana, PM Poss Para

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.