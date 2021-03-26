Sheriff’s Report
Friday, March 12
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove Unwanted.
Saturday, March 13
Welfare Check - Isle, 5:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible medical issue.
Sunday, March 14
Animal - Onamia, 11:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shep mix pup.
Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 5:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Open door.
Assault - Garrison, 7:08 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 2:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Student fight.
Accident - Princeton, 5:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle accident, power pole down with live wires.
Tuesday, March 16
Gas Drive Off - Onamia, 12:11 p.m.
Lockout - Princeton, 3:19 .m. - Dispatch Entry: Baby in car.
Domestic - Isle, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 3:37 p.m.
Public Assist - Onamia, 5:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mailbox tampering.
Suspicious Activity - Garrison, 7:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle left in road running.
Thursday, March 18
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 12:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 1:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 9:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant arrest.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 10:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate car, possibly stolen.
Jail Roster
Friday, March 12
Jarvis Harrington, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x3, Fel Check Forgery
Milena Knopf, 21, Misd Dom Assault
Miranda Nickaboine, 30, Fel DANCO Viol
Tyler Solomon, 22, Fel Flee in a Motor Vehicle, GM Carry Without Permit, Misd Poss Para
Aiyanna Weyaus, 18, File 48-JV-20-617
Jonah Wojahn, 36, PV 5th Deg Controlled Substance
Saturday, March 13
Arthur Cramblitt, 34, Fel Kidnapping, GM Child Endangerment, GM Obstruct Legal Process
Zachary Ralph, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Sunday, March 14
Levi Kegg, 26, Fel Dom Assault
Monday, March 15
Christopher Barott, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Antwaun Boswell, 22, Warrant #21OPHF179
Wayne Boyd, 64, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Stalking, Misd Theft
Ryan Lezer, 37, GM 5th Deg Drugs, PM Poss Drug Para, Misd DAR, GM Uninsured Driver
Ricky Moe, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DANCO, Misd False Name
Delilah Sheppard, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Tuesday, March 16
Christian Berry, 26, Fel Financial Fraud, Misd Contempt of Court
Austin Niesen, 22, Misd Dom Assault
Ravin Pendegayosh, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM DWI
April Weyaus, 34, Fel Motor Vehicle Theft
Wednesday, March 17
Christine Ballinger, 26, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
Phillip Harrington, 28, 5th Deg Drugs
Dawn Shingobe, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM Theft x2
Thursday, March 18
Stephen Anderson, 39, GM Dom Assault, Misd Dom Assault
Ricky Boswell, 37, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Sales
Jared Hickey, 40, Fel Mistreat Person
Margaret Johnston, 53, Fel ISS Dishonored Check
Kolton Neely, 23, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Theft, PM Poss Small Amount Marijuana, PM Poss Para
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.