Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Dec. 4
Transport - St. Paul, 8:10 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID test.
Child Custody - Ogilvie, 1:05 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:34 p.m.
Fire - Onamia, 11:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drum on fire.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Agency Assist - Milaca, 5:02 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of Motor Vehicle.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 9:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Admin seg.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 11:08 a.m.
Medical - Foreston, 3:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: OD.
Accident - Onamia, 6:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rear end accident.
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 8:18 p.m.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 10:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found child without shoes or winter clothes on.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Animal - Oak Park, 8:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Reporting party stated the dog was in his yard and someone hunting their property saw it running through the woods.
Theft - Onamia, 2:12 p.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 4:34 p.m.
Medical - Milaca, 8:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: high blood pressure and pulse rate.
Found Property - Milaca, 9:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found driver’s license in driveway.
Remove Unwanted - Milaca, 11:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant arrest.
Monday, Dec. 7
Suspicious Activity - Foreston, 1:56 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Child Neglect - Onamia, 11:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible child neglect.
Disturbance - Milaca, 11:49 a.m.
Disturbance - Princeton, 5:34 p.m.
Accident - Princeton, 8:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One vehicle rollover.
Medical - Princeton, 11:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fall, unknown if injured.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Medical - Onamia, 12:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Overdose.
Medical - Princeton, 6:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID complications.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Agency Assist - Onamia, 1:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car versus person.
Fire - Onamia, 3:03 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fireplace fire.
Transport - Buffalo, 10:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Lost Property - Onamia, 11:13 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Lost firearm.
Drugs - Milaca, 12:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found drugs.
Threats Complaint - Isle, 12:19 p.m.
Civil Issue - Foreston, 12:27 p.m.
Fire - Milaca, 1:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Grass fire.
Animal - Onamia, 4:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal off leash complaint.
911 Hang Up - Milaca, 6:34 p.m.
Domestic - Milaca, 10:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal domestic.
ICR Misc - Milaca, 10:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County Warrant CR-20-1471 - Fel Drugs 3rd Deg Sale Narcotics Body Only.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Agency Assist - Ogilvie, 1:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: K9 narcotic sniff on Kanabec County traffic stop.
Animal - Princeton, 1:19 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Barking dog.
Fire - Onamia, 5:04 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Contained fire on the dryer.
Accident - Milaca, 8:25 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rollover, the driver swerved to miss a deer, over corrected, and the vehicle rolled. The vehicle also struck a mailbox prior to rollover.
Transport - Buffalo, 8:51 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Transport - Mora, 9:06 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Agency Assist - Aitkin, 1:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Northern Lights Task Force - Protests.
Theft - Onamia, 4:43 p.m.
Medical - Milaca, 6:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Needs oxygen.
Medical - Foreston, 9:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Labor difficulties.
Animal - Princeton, 9:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: German Shorthair male.
Jail Roster
Friday, Dec. 4
James Jeffery, 33, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Vanessa Lindner, 40, Fel 3rd Deg Burg
Mary Mccolley, 38, GM (PV) DWI
Saturday, Dec. 5
Brandon Belland, 29, Fel Dom Abuse - Violates Two or More OFP Within 10
Tyler Kohn, 29, Misd Dom Assault, Fel Dom Assault by Strangulation
Sunday, Dec. 6
[No Names Listed.]
Monday, Dec. 7
Chelsey Williams, 26, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Name, 20, Charge
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Christopher Becker, 30, Fel Poss Ammo x2, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Illegal Trns Firearm
Casey Jones, 58, Fel Rev of Stay
Thursday, Dec. 10
Andy Birosh, 36, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, GM DAC
Zachary Nayquonabe, 32, Fel Rev of Stay
Bryan Smith, 34, Fel Dom Assault, GM No Proof Insure, Misd DAR, Misd Fail to Yield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.