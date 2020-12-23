Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Dec 11
Medical - Milaca, 4:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing, cystic fibrosis.
Property Watch - Onamia, 8:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Grey Prius in yard.
Transport - Lino Lakes, 1:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Brown County A&D hold.
Medical - Onamia, 4:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One-year-old with high temp.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 6:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempted break-in.
Noise Complaint - Pease, 9:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Agency Assist - Princeton, 12:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
Theft - Isle, 9:46 a.m.
Animal - Ogilvie, 12:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stray black Lab mix with white on the chest and chin.
Public Assist - Onamia, 3:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Damage to truck.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 3:59 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
Animal - Onamia, 5:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: White longhorn in ditch on highway.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 10:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: For Shrburne County, possible break-in.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Alarm - Isle, 4:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Commercial burglary, off-sale area, entry glass break.
Found Property - Onamia, 10:00 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Abandoned four-wheeler.
Theft - Onamia, 11:10 a.m.
Agency Assist - Isle, 3:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
Medical - Onamia, 7:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Not feeling well.
Drugs - Isle, 7:31 p.m.
Medical - Onamia, 8:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vocal chord issues.
Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 8:43 p.m.
Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 9:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Heard about five shots fired last five minutes.
Monday, Dec. 14
Agency Assist - Wahkon, 11:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Victim notification.
Medical - Isle, 12:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID symptoms.
Accident - Princeton, 12:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two vehicle accident.
Burglary - Onamia, 1:44 p.m.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 7:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
DANCO Violation - Princeton, 10:36 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Recovered Property - Isle, 6:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Parking complaint.
Medical - Princeton, 9:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male party, possible stroke.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Alarm - Wahkon, 7:56 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Carbon monoxide detector.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 1:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male with Keeping Our Police Safe alert.
Animal - Princeton, 5:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog.
Animal - Onamia, 10:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose dog.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Theft - Milaca, 12:34 a.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Foreston, 1:29 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 4:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Scam, occurred Dec. 13, 2020.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Accident, two cars.
Criminal Damage to Property - Garrison, 8:24 p.m.
Medical - Milaca, 10:12 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Seizures.
Jail Roster
Friday, Dec. 11
Daniel Dean, 31, Fel PV Viol No Contact Order
Michael Fahey, 39, Fel A&D Hold Rev of Stay
Manfred Kegg, 55, Fel A&D Hold Rev of Stay
Darryl Smith, 57, Fel Criminal Sexual Conduct
Saturday, Dec. 12
Jeremy Burton, 32, Fel Criminal Sexual Conduct x2, Fel Criminal Sexual Conduct x2, Fel Kidnapping, Fel Agg Robbery, Fel Flee, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd Traffic x2, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd Domestic
Nathan McClain, 38, Misd Assualt
Justin Stringfellow, 38, Misd DANCO
Sunday, Dec. 13
[No names listed.]
Monday, Dec. 14
Phillip Harrington, 28, GM DANCO
Rebecca Sims, 37, GM DWI
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Jamie Zabloski, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM Intro Contraband Into Jail, Misd DANCO Viol, Misd Poss Need, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Rec Stolen Prop
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Jimmy Renner, 42, Fel DANCO, Fel DANCO, Fel DANCO
Craig Salzbrunn, 42, Fel Domestic Assault
Nathaniel Schanche, 36, Fel Drugs
Thursday, Dec. 17
[No names listed.]
