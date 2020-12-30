Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Dec. 18
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 12:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: All over roadway.
Agency Assist - Foreston, 4:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.
Medical - Milaca, 5:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vomiting blood, alcohol withdrawals.
Transport - St. Paul, 8:41 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID tests to MDH.
Missing Juvenile - Milaca, 4:40 p.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Princeton, 5:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found juvenile.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 6:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Semi following close.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Agency Assist - Princeton, 3:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fall, cut on head.
Noise Complaint - Foreston, 10:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud vehicle.
Death Investigation - Wahkon, 10:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suicide.
Suspicious Acitivity - Milaca, 10:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 4:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible medical issue.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:49 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: uncooperative arrestee.
Theft - Princeton, 6:12 a.m.
Criminal Sexual Conduct - Princeton, 2:05 p.m.
Theft - Foreston, 2:25 p.m.
Recovered Property - Ogilvie, 4:44 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Recovered stolen vehicle.
Animal - Princeton, 7:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Black Lab, ongoing issue.
Monday, Dec. 21
Agency Assist - Onamia, 2:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Snowmobile versus sign.
Transport - St. Paul, 8:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID tests to MDH.
Transport - St. Paul, 10:02 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Mailbox Vandalism - Milaca, 3:46 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Agency Assist - Isle, 1:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male.
Theft - Foreston, 11:05 a.m.
Medical - Milaca, 4:01 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stroke.
Agency Assist - Isle, 10:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Medical - Isle, 12:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing.
Theft - Milaca, 7:33 a.m.
Fire - Princeton, 12:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Down power line.
Debris - Princeton, 3:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tree down across westbound lane.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 6:09 p.m.
Driving Complaint - Princeton, 8:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drunk driver.
Theft - Garrison, 10:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible stolen vehicle.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Trespass Complaint - Foreston, 4:25 a.m.
Transport - Elk River, 8:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Animal - Milaca, 4:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Horse on highway.
Drugs - Onamia, 9:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drug paraphernalia.
Jail Roster
Friday, Dec. 18
Kevin Bradish, 32, Fel 4th Deg Burg, Misd Assault, Misd Disorderly Conduct
Zachary Nayquonabe, 32, Fel Rev of Stay
Nicholas Schaar, 25, Misd Dom Assault
Saturday, Dec. 19
Keegan Garcia, 27, Misd DANCO, GM Obstruct With Force
Sunday, Dec. 20
Jeff Cox, 29, Fel 1st deg Criminal Damage to Prop, GM Obstruct, Fel 4th Deg Assault
Tricia Laska, 37, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd No Insurance, Misd Title Transfer, Misd Expired Driver’s License, Misd Trespass x4
Michael Mossow, 38, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Ineligible Person Poss Firearm
Monday, Dec. 21
Brandon Fourre, 31, Fel Dom Assault x3, Fel Harassment Restraining Order Viol, Fel Terroristic Threats, Fel Viol No Contact Order
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Hunter Shingobe, 20, Misd DANCO
Jordan Smith, 22, Misd Dom Assault, GM 3rd Deg Criminal Destruction to Prop
Shaun Whitcraft, 40, Fel Terroristic Threats
Wednesday, Dec. 23
[No names listed.]
Thursday, Dec. 24
Brandon Belland, 29, Fel DANCO Viol
Simone Boyd-Evans, 23, Fel PV Rec Stolen Prop
Lucas Nickaboine, 29, Misd Dom Assault, Fel Burg 1st Deg, Fel DANCO
