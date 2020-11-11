Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Oct. 30

Public Assist - Onamia, 2:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate stolen vehicle out of Morrison.

Assault - Onamia, 3:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault report.

Theft - Milaca, 3:11 p.m.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Agency assist for St. Louis County.

Fire - Milaca, 7:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burning complaint.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 10:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant attempt.

Agency Assist - Princeton, 11:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burglary.

Saturday, Oct. 31

ICR Misc - Milaca, 12:59 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Booked Roseau Co warrant, Fel PV Poss Ammo/Firearm and Theft.

Theft - Isle, 11:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of boat.

Property Watch - Garrison, 3:54 p.m.

Animal - Onamia, 5:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal neglect.

Harassment Complaint - Isle, 7:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Harassment restraining order violation.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Fire - Onamia, 12:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tree on power lines started on fire.

Noise Complaint - Isle, 5:51 a.m.

Animal - Wahkon, 9:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dogs.

Medical - Wahkon, 3:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Kidney pain.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 7:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shoplifter.

Monday, Nov. 2

Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Code red called from booking turned into just a verbal. Inmates separated. No officer injured.

Truancy - Onamia, 10:02 a.m.

Found Property - Milaca, 10:08 a.m.

Theft - Princeton, 1:10 p.m.

Missing Juvenile - Milaca, 6:41 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Animal - Milaca, 2:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Barking dog complaint, cited for barking dog.

Criminal Damage to Property - Garrison, 4:26 a.m.

Accident - Foreston, 10:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit and run.

Parking Complaint - Wahkon, 1:41 p.m.

Juvenile Complaint - Milaca, 4:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Runner.

Threats Complaint - Foreston, 6:38 p.m.

Medical - Onamia, 10:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Weak and nauseous.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Agency Assist - Onamia, 12:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen Vehicle/Pursuit/DWI. Vehicle crashed and took out two signs near Stevens Road and 60th Ave on the 25 mph curve. Northland towed. Search warrant obtained for blood draw.

Theft - Milaca, 1:30 a.m.

Fire - Foreston, 11:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Garbage truck on fire.

Medical - Isle, 2:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Chest pain.

Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 8:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Reporting party reports a strange image on her outside camera.

Theft - Onamia, 8:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle broke into while registered owner was working.

Assault - Onamia, 9:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male bleeding.

Agency Assist - Princeton, 10:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pursuit/crash.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Trespass Complaint - Milaca, 10:43 a.m.

Animal - Milaca, 1:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose horse.

Fire - Isle, 3:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Bobcat on fire.

Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 3:45 p.m.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate stated he no longer wanted to live and was going to hang himself.

Fire - Princeton, 5:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Field fire.

Animal - Onamia, 7:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog complaint.

Jail Roster

Friday, Oct. 23

Sunny Deyhle, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Cameron Harrington, 19, Fel Dom Assault, Misd Underage Consumption, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Phillip Harrington, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Domestic Assault, GM Trespass, Misd False Name, GM Trespass, Misd Assault x2

Gabriella Losoya, 21, GM Obstruct with Force

Alexander Marana, 32, Misd 4th Deg DWI, GM DWI Test Refusal

Travis Moyer, 32, GM DWI Test Refusal, GM 3rd Deg DWI x2

Charles Peterson, 21, Fel Agg Robbery, Fel 2nd Deg Assault

Erik Rotz, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Lesley Sam, 37, GM False Name, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Sales, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Taydin Turner, 20, Misd DANCO

Saturday, Oct. 24

Dawn Belgarde, 33, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle, GM DAC, GM Drive Restrictions, GM DWI Refuse to Test (PV), Misd Dom Assault (PV)

Mark Kalberg, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Poss Ammo, Fel Felon in Poss Firearm, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Obstruct

Kristie Los, 37, GM DWI, GM 3rd Deg DWI, GM 3rd Deg DWI

Desiree Reiners, 30, GM Carry Pistol without Permit, GM False Name

Emily Sam, 28, Misd Shoplifting

Sunday, Oct. 25

Myra Anderson, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DWI, GM DAR, PM Drug Para, Misd Open Bottle

Drew Smith, 24, Fel 3rd Deg Assault, Fel Viol No Contact Order, Fel Viol No Contact Order x2, Fel Viol No Contact

Monday, Oct. 26

Marlowe Davis, 21, GM 5th Deg Assault, Misd Tamper with Motor Vehicle, Misd Underage Consumption

Jessey Klous, 33, Fel 1st Deg Attempted Murder, Fel Poss Firearm/Ammo, Fel Fel in Poss Firearm, GM Reckless Driving, Misd Flee

Timothy Rousu, 31, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2

Dallas Sam, 31, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Kidnapping, Fel Threats of Violence, Misd Obstruct

Jasmine Smith, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM False Name, Misd Needle Poss, Misd Unlawful Poss PRX

Cassandra Tews, 38, Misd False Report of Crime (PV), Misd Careless Driving (PV)

Garrett Wilson, 36, Misd False Name

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Briana Baldwin, 33, GM 2nd Deg DWI, Misd Assault

Diane Bossonette, 27, GM 2nd Deg DWI

Sabrinajo Oswald, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Ryan Sund, 25, Fel Rec Stolen Prop

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Kirby Benjamin, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Ronnie Nash, 42, Fel Theft, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Flee

Troy Payton, 23, Fel Poss Firearm

Cameron Weous, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Intro Contraband, GM Uninsured Driver, Misd DAR, PM Rear Lamps, Misd Cracked Windshield

Thursday, Oct. 29

Joseph Lacina, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)

Chelsey Williams, 26, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)

Friday, Oct. 30

Dylan Sam, 45, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle, Misd Expired Plates

Jamie Zabloski, 29, Introduce Contraband Into Jail, Misd DANCO, Misd Pharmacy, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Pharmacy

Saturday, Oct. 31

Samantha Burr, 31, Fel Rec Stolen Property, PM Drugs

Dale Meyer, 70, GM DWI x2

Joshua Pendegayosh, 28, Fel Contempt of Court, Fel Fleeing, Fel Drugs, Misd Give Peace Officer

Cody Risser, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Burglary, GM 4th Deg Burg, Misd Pharmacy, Fel Possess

Kiala Ryle, 18, Misd Disorderly

Clinton Smith, 23, GM Drugs, GM Introduction, GM Traffic, Misd Traffic, Fel Drugs, Fel Fleeing

Rueben Taylor, 27, Misd Trespass

Sunday, Nov. 1

Wayne Boyd, 64, Misd Theft, Fel Assault, Fel Stalking

Douglas Carlson, 62, GM DAC

Justin Gomez, 32, Misd Stolen Property

Luke Sjodin, 33, Misd Theft

Monday, Nov. 2

Joseph Beaulieu, 26, Fel Poss Pistol, Misd Fleeing, Misd Obstruct

Todd Lifto, 55, Fel DWI

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Maria Ramos-Smith, 18, GM 3rd Deg DWI, Misd Driving Without License

Kymberly Thayer, 26, Misd Dom Assault

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Mitchell Allen, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2

Christopher Drift, 36, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel Fleeing, GM DWI Misd DAR, Fel Domestic, Misd DANCO

Rodolfo Espinoza, 23, GM Traffic, Misd Traffic

Max McEachern, 33, GM DAC

Ashley Nickaboine, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Jordan Smith, 21, Misd 5th Deg Assault

Nolan Sund, 20, Fel Assault, Fel Threats of Violence, Misd Underage Consumption

Iyontay Williams, 38, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Thursday, Nov. 5

William Brumbaugh, 32, GM DWI x2, Misd DAR

Daniel Ledin, 37, Fel Fleeing, Misd reckless Driving, Misd DWI, PM Drugs, PM Traffic x2

William Nayquonabe, 26, Fel Burg 1st Deg Assault, Fel Assault 2nd Deg Dangerous Weapon, Fel Assault 3rd Deg Substantial Bodily Harm, Fel Damage to Prop 3rd Deg Redce Value, Fel Burg 1st Deg Poss Dangerous Weapon

