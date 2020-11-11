Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Oct. 30
Public Assist - Onamia, 2:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate stolen vehicle out of Morrison.
Assault - Onamia, 3:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault report.
Theft - Milaca, 3:11 p.m.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Agency assist for St. Louis County.
Fire - Milaca, 7:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burning complaint.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 10:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant attempt.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 11:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burglary.
Saturday, Oct. 31
ICR Misc - Milaca, 12:59 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Booked Roseau Co warrant, Fel PV Poss Ammo/Firearm and Theft.
Theft - Isle, 11:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of boat.
Property Watch - Garrison, 3:54 p.m.
Animal - Onamia, 5:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal neglect.
Harassment Complaint - Isle, 7:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Harassment restraining order violation.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Fire - Onamia, 12:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tree on power lines started on fire.
Noise Complaint - Isle, 5:51 a.m.
Animal - Wahkon, 9:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dogs.
Medical - Wahkon, 3:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Kidney pain.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 7:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shoplifter.
Monday, Nov. 2
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Code red called from booking turned into just a verbal. Inmates separated. No officer injured.
Truancy - Onamia, 10:02 a.m.
Found Property - Milaca, 10:08 a.m.
Theft - Princeton, 1:10 p.m.
Missing Juvenile - Milaca, 6:41 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Animal - Milaca, 2:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Barking dog complaint, cited for barking dog.
Criminal Damage to Property - Garrison, 4:26 a.m.
Accident - Foreston, 10:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit and run.
Parking Complaint - Wahkon, 1:41 p.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Milaca, 4:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Runner.
Threats Complaint - Foreston, 6:38 p.m.
Medical - Onamia, 10:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Weak and nauseous.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Agency Assist - Onamia, 12:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen Vehicle/Pursuit/DWI. Vehicle crashed and took out two signs near Stevens Road and 60th Ave on the 25 mph curve. Northland towed. Search warrant obtained for blood draw.
Theft - Milaca, 1:30 a.m.
Fire - Foreston, 11:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Garbage truck on fire.
Medical - Isle, 2:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Chest pain.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 8:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Reporting party reports a strange image on her outside camera.
Theft - Onamia, 8:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle broke into while registered owner was working.
Assault - Onamia, 9:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male bleeding.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 10:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pursuit/crash.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Trespass Complaint - Milaca, 10:43 a.m.
Animal - Milaca, 1:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose horse.
Fire - Isle, 3:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Bobcat on fire.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 3:45 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate stated he no longer wanted to live and was going to hang himself.
Fire - Princeton, 5:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Field fire.
Animal - Onamia, 7:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog complaint.
Jail Roster
Friday, Oct. 23
Sunny Deyhle, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Cameron Harrington, 19, Fel Dom Assault, Misd Underage Consumption, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Phillip Harrington, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Domestic Assault, GM Trespass, Misd False Name, GM Trespass, Misd Assault x2
Gabriella Losoya, 21, GM Obstruct with Force
Alexander Marana, 32, Misd 4th Deg DWI, GM DWI Test Refusal
Travis Moyer, 32, GM DWI Test Refusal, GM 3rd Deg DWI x2
Charles Peterson, 21, Fel Agg Robbery, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Erik Rotz, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Lesley Sam, 37, GM False Name, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Sales, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Taydin Turner, 20, Misd DANCO
Saturday, Oct. 24
Dawn Belgarde, 33, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle, GM DAC, GM Drive Restrictions, GM DWI Refuse to Test (PV), Misd Dom Assault (PV)
Mark Kalberg, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Poss Ammo, Fel Felon in Poss Firearm, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Obstruct
Kristie Los, 37, GM DWI, GM 3rd Deg DWI, GM 3rd Deg DWI
Desiree Reiners, 30, GM Carry Pistol without Permit, GM False Name
Emily Sam, 28, Misd Shoplifting
Sunday, Oct. 25
Myra Anderson, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DWI, GM DAR, PM Drug Para, Misd Open Bottle
Drew Smith, 24, Fel 3rd Deg Assault, Fel Viol No Contact Order, Fel Viol No Contact Order x2, Fel Viol No Contact
Monday, Oct. 26
Marlowe Davis, 21, GM 5th Deg Assault, Misd Tamper with Motor Vehicle, Misd Underage Consumption
Jessey Klous, 33, Fel 1st Deg Attempted Murder, Fel Poss Firearm/Ammo, Fel Fel in Poss Firearm, GM Reckless Driving, Misd Flee
Timothy Rousu, 31, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2
Dallas Sam, 31, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Kidnapping, Fel Threats of Violence, Misd Obstruct
Jasmine Smith, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM False Name, Misd Needle Poss, Misd Unlawful Poss PRX
Cassandra Tews, 38, Misd False Report of Crime (PV), Misd Careless Driving (PV)
Garrett Wilson, 36, Misd False Name
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Briana Baldwin, 33, GM 2nd Deg DWI, Misd Assault
Diane Bossonette, 27, GM 2nd Deg DWI
Sabrinajo Oswald, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ryan Sund, 25, Fel Rec Stolen Prop
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Kirby Benjamin, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Ronnie Nash, 42, Fel Theft, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Flee
Troy Payton, 23, Fel Poss Firearm
Cameron Weous, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Intro Contraband, GM Uninsured Driver, Misd DAR, PM Rear Lamps, Misd Cracked Windshield
Thursday, Oct. 29
Joseph Lacina, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)
Chelsey Williams, 26, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)
Friday, Oct. 30
Dylan Sam, 45, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle, Misd Expired Plates
Jamie Zabloski, 29, Introduce Contraband Into Jail, Misd DANCO, Misd Pharmacy, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Pharmacy
Saturday, Oct. 31
Samantha Burr, 31, Fel Rec Stolen Property, PM Drugs
Dale Meyer, 70, GM DWI x2
Joshua Pendegayosh, 28, Fel Contempt of Court, Fel Fleeing, Fel Drugs, Misd Give Peace Officer
Cody Risser, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Burglary, GM 4th Deg Burg, Misd Pharmacy, Fel Possess
Kiala Ryle, 18, Misd Disorderly
Clinton Smith, 23, GM Drugs, GM Introduction, GM Traffic, Misd Traffic, Fel Drugs, Fel Fleeing
Rueben Taylor, 27, Misd Trespass
Sunday, Nov. 1
Wayne Boyd, 64, Misd Theft, Fel Assault, Fel Stalking
Douglas Carlson, 62, GM DAC
Justin Gomez, 32, Misd Stolen Property
Luke Sjodin, 33, Misd Theft
Monday, Nov. 2
Joseph Beaulieu, 26, Fel Poss Pistol, Misd Fleeing, Misd Obstruct
Todd Lifto, 55, Fel DWI
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Maria Ramos-Smith, 18, GM 3rd Deg DWI, Misd Driving Without License
Kymberly Thayer, 26, Misd Dom Assault
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Mitchell Allen, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2
Christopher Drift, 36, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel Fleeing, GM DWI Misd DAR, Fel Domestic, Misd DANCO
Rodolfo Espinoza, 23, GM Traffic, Misd Traffic
Max McEachern, 33, GM DAC
Ashley Nickaboine, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Jordan Smith, 21, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Nolan Sund, 20, Fel Assault, Fel Threats of Violence, Misd Underage Consumption
Iyontay Williams, 38, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Thursday, Nov. 5
William Brumbaugh, 32, GM DWI x2, Misd DAR
Daniel Ledin, 37, Fel Fleeing, Misd reckless Driving, Misd DWI, PM Drugs, PM Traffic x2
William Nayquonabe, 26, Fel Burg 1st Deg Assault, Fel Assault 2nd Deg Dangerous Weapon, Fel Assault 3rd Deg Substantial Bodily Harm, Fel Damage to Prop 3rd Deg Redce Value, Fel Burg 1st Deg Poss Dangerous Weapon
