Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Nov. 6
Recovered Property - Milaca, 10:15 a.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Wahkon, 10:59 a.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transported COVID-19 tests to St. Paul Department of Health testing lab.
Theft - Foreston, 5:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of credit card.
Accident - Isle, 9:45 p.m.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Harassment complaint.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Accident - Milaca, 2:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rollover, unable to locate driver.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: High risk watch.
Remove Unwanted - Onamia, 9:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove hunter from property.
DANCO Violation - Isle, 11:25 a.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Foreston, 12:16 p.m.
Firearms Complaint - Milaca, 3:18 p.m.
Gas Drive Off - Onamia, 3:48 p.m.
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 4:51 p.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 5:25 p.m.
Disturbance - Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Animal - Foreston, 7:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two goats.
Garbage Dumping - Milaca, 8:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Deer guts left in ditch.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Accident - Onamia, 8:08 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit and run.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 9:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.
Fire - Garrison, 2:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fire in kitchen.
Disturbance - Foreston, 4:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious activity.
Disturbance - Garrison, 6:33 p.m.
Accident - Isle, 7:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible pedestrian hit.
Driving Complaint - Pease, 7:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Racing.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 8:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist Crow Wing County with disturbance.
Medical - Garrison, 9:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Weak, cancer.
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 11:05 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 9
Accident - Garrison, 5:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Squad damage.
Welfare Check - Princeton, 3:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male dancing in the rain.
Animal - Princeton, 3:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dogs at large, found owner.
Juvenile Complaint - Isle, 9:34 p.m.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 11:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 5:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Reporting Party said someone is following him.
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 12:51 p.m.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 3:10 p.m.
Trespass Complaint - Onamia, 3:43 p.m.
911 Hang Up - Milaca, 7:51 p.m.
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 11:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stuck in the snow.
Accident - Wahkon, 11:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle off road, property damage.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Criminal Damage to Property - Wahkon, 8:57 a.m.
Theft - Wahkon, 2:12 p.m.
Animal - Princeton, 2:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found animal.
Firearms Complaint - Princeton, 4:58 p.m.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove unwanted.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 7:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Criminal Damage to Property.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Disturbance - Isle, 2:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: 911 Hang Up.
Accident - Onamia, 7:41 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle in ditch, not a road hazard.
Theft - Onamia, 12:28 p.m.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 1:58 p.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 2:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fraudulent checks.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 3:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible road rage.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Admin Segregation.
Driving Complaint - Princeton, 4:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Road rage, rolling domestic.
Agency Assist - St. Cosmos, 6:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Text to 911, Remove unwanted.
Theft - Onamia, 10:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of motor vehicle.
Jail Roster
Friday, Nov. 6
Tylor Poganski, 25, Fel Poss of Burg Tools, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Misd Rec Stolen Prop, Fel Poss burg Tools, Misd Theft, Misd Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Flee on Foot
Isiah St. Germaine, 20, Misd DANCO Viol
Saturday, Nov. 7
Gregory Fradette, 54, Misd DANCO Viol
Sunday, Nov. 8
[No names listed.]
Monday, Nov. 9
[No names listed.]
Tuesday, Nov. 10
[No names listed.]
Wednesday, Nov. 11
[No names listed.]
Thursday, Nov. 12
Leticia Mauricio, 36, Fel 4th Deg CSC, GM Furn Liquor to Minor
Editor’s Note: A representative with the Mille Lacs County jail was contacted about the lack of intakes this past week, and the Messenger was informed intakes are being kept down due to the spread of COVID-19.
