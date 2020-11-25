Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Nov. 13
Theft - Onamia, 10:14 a.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Garrison, 1:25 p.m.
Welfare Check - Onamia, 8:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two females walking towards Hwy. 169, just wearing light sweatshirt.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Recovered Stolen Property - Foreston, 7:56 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Recovered stolen vehicle.
Harassment Complaint - Wahkon, 2:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats Complaint.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 3:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disturbance.
Garbage Dumping - Pease, 4:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dumping tires.
Accident - Isle, 9:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Side-by-side versus house.
Criminal Sexual Conduct - Little Falls, 10:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible criminal sexual conduct.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Medical - Princeton, 1:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Difficulty breathing, COVID.
Domestic - Princeton, 2:45 a.m.
Theft - Onamia, 2:35 p.m.
Driving Complaint - [Location unavailable], 7:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.
Monday, Nov. 16
Burglary - Milaca, 6:41 a.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 8:28 a.m.
Theft - Milaca, 11:25 a.m.
Accident - Wahkon, 11:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Snow-covered and icy road conditions, residential road.
Disturbance - Wahkon, 4:00 p.m.
Traffic - Princeton, 7:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal warning, follow too close and speed.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 9:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Intoxicated person.
Theft - Foreston, 10:54 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Agency Assist - Onamia, 12:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stabbing.
Trespass Complaint - Onamia, 9:40 a.m.
Disturbance - Princeton, 11:04 a.m.
Trespass Complaint - Isle, 1:10 p.m.
Trespass Complaint - Milaca, 3:22 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: found dog.
Suspicious Activity - Garrison, 9:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible overdose.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Public Assist - Milaca, 9:03 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Criminal destruction to Property.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 12:51 p.m.
Theft - Princeton, 1:15 p.m.
Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 9:20 p.m.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Harassing phone calls and messages.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Animal - Bock, 10:36 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: found dog.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 12:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Identity Theft.
Assault - Isle, 1:04 p.m.
Threats Complaint - Princeton, 1:45 p.m.
Mailbox Vandalism - Milaca, 2:45 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 4:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cattle without food.
Animal - Isle, 5:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: found dog.
Assault - Isle, 10:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: 911 hang up.
Suspicious Activity - Foreston, 10:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male.
Jail Roster
Friday, Nov. 13
Cal Reckinger, 27, Fel Malicious Punishment of Child x2, GM Dom Assault x2
Ricky Moe, 36, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Viol DANCO, Misd False Name to Peace Officer
Saturday, Nov. 14
[No Names Listed.]
Sunday, Nov. 15
Cheri Birchem, 27, New Fel Drugs, Fel Drugs, Misd False Name
Monday, Nov. 16
David Smith, 46, Fel DWI x2, GM DAC-IPS
Robert Nickaboine, 21, Fel PV 4th Deg Assault
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Marlow Day, 39, Fel FTA Drugs, Fel FTA Drugs, Fel FTA DANCO, Misd FTA Flee, Misd FTA, Trespass, Fel FTA Theft, Fel FTA Jury Trial Dom Assault x2, Misd FTA Flee
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Brandon Belland, 29, Misd Harassment
Jeremy Cooksey,36, Fel Stolen Property, GM Check Forgery
Thursday, Nov. 19
Mitchell Merchant, 28, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Domestic, Fel Threats of Violence, Misd Damage to Property
Cody Moose, 19, Misd DANCO, Misd Pharmacy
CORRECTION: The Aug. 19 edition of the Messenger listed Mary-Sarah Mccolley with incorrect charges. Mccolley’s charges should have read GM PV DWI. The Messenger regrets and apologizes for this error.
