Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Oct. 16
Theft - Milaca, 10:56 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen checks.
Threats Complaint - Wahkon, 11:07 a.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Garrison, 12:09 p.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Foreston, 6:14 p.m.
Assault - Princeton, 6:59 p.m.
Noise Complaint - Foreston, 10:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Accident - Princeton, 1:12 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rollover.
Civil Issue - Isle, 11:53 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft report.
Harassment Complaint - Onamia, 2:16 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 6:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose pigs.
Firearms Complaint - Garrison, 7:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shots fired.
Agency Assist - Pease, 11:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Check welfare.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Medical - Milaca, 4:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Intoxicated party, possibly suicidal.
Accident - Milaca, 9:03 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Driver was backing out of driveway and failed to yield to another driver on Rolling Ridge Road.
Assault - Onamia, 10:13 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen vehicle.
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 3:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Truck was broken into.
Monday, Oct. 19
Assault - Milaca, 12:59 a.m.
Transport - Milaca, 1:49 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport to hospital.
Missing Juvenile - Milaca, 7:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Runaway.
Theft - Onamia, 10:13 a.m.
Theft - Princeton, 2:14 p.m.
Garbage Dumping - Princeton, 4:48 p.m.
Trespass Complaint - Onamia, 6:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Neighbor using reporting party’s driveway.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disciplinary segregation for graffiti in cell.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 1:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Ran out of gas.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: med seg.
Transport - Milaca, 11:51 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport one on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Accident - Hwy. 23, 2:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two car accident, unknown injuries.
Accident - Isle, 5:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rollover - Kanabec County.
Theft - Garrison, 7:23 p.m.
Disturbance - Isle, 7:48 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Theft - Onamia, 1:32 p.m.
Burglary - Princeton, 6:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Took two four-wheelers and all tools.
Fire - Wahkon, 7:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burning complaint.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 8:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found drug paraphernalia.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burglary.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Medical - Onamia, 2:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Severe headache.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 10:46 a.m.
Theft - Milaca, 11:09 a.m.
ICR Misc - Milaca, 11:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mille Lacs County civil warrant, missing person.
Theft - Milaca, 1:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motor vehicle theft, vehicle located in Ada, Minn., Oct. 22, 2020.
Accident - Milaca, 3:01 p.m. - Vehicle one was westbound on 160th Street approaching Hwy. 169. Vehicle two was southbound, exiting the Unclaimed Freight parking lot. Vehicle two did not see vehicle one and drove into trailer portion of vehicle one. Both wearing seatbelts. No impairment detected.
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 6:05 p.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Foreston, 6:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mailbox taken down by accident.
Threats Complaint - Isle, 7:55 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, Oct. 16
Arnold Belgarde, 40 Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Misd Dom Assault
Lukas Edmunds, 30, FEL PV Flee in MV
Shaylee Jackson, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Damien Wade, 46, Misd DWI x2, Misd DAR, Misd Uninsured Vehicle
Saturday, Oct. 17
Trevor Campbell-Berry, 24, Fel 1st Deg Agg Robbery
Daniel Maclean, 35, Misd Fail to Pay Child Support
Brandon Miles, 33, Fel DANCO Viol, GM DOm Assault
Sunday, Oct. 18
Timothy Anderson, 31, GM Assault x2, Misd 5th Deg Assault x2, GM 3rd Deg DWI
Jeffery Bruesewitz, 47, GM PV DWI 2nd Deg
Paschen Christensen, 33, Fel Drugs, Misd DWI, Misd DAT, Misd Uninsured Vehicle
Keanu Feuerstein, 25, Fel Simple Robbery, Fel Conspiracy to Commit Fel, Fel Theft
Georgia Jones, 21, Fel Theft
Johnathan Lindgren, 22, Fel Simple Robbery, Fel Conspiracy to Commit Fel, GM Traffic, Fel Theft, Misd Assault
Monday, Oct. 19
Kelly Pikula, 41, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs
Ernest Hanson, 25, Misd Trespass, Misd Obstruct
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Miranda Nickaboine, 29, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd DANCO Viol
Nola Remer, 37, GM DWI, PM Drug Poss, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss
Michelle Shores, 43, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
Ryan Sund, 25, Misd DWI x2, GM Uninsured Driver, Misd DAR
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Jordan Anderson, 25, Fel 2nd Deg Drugs
Matthew Chapel, 28, Fel 1st Dam to Property
Jessica Gago, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 3rd Deg Burglary
Isaiah St. Germaine, 20, Fel Rec Stol Prop, Misd HRO Viol
Thursday, Oct. 22
Gabriel Chips, 25, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle
Shawntel Jellum, 22, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Trespass
Brenda Peterson, 55, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle, Misd Vehicle Registration, Misd Open Bottle
Mario Ramirez, 25, Misd Dom Assault, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Hailey Remer, ??, GM Drugs, MIsd Traffic
