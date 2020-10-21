Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Oct. 9
Disturbance - Onamia, 6:57 a.m.
Disturbance - Garrison, 1:44 p.m.
Disturbance - Onamia, 2:13 p.m.
Medical - Wahkon, 2:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stroke.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 3:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs found.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 7:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault in parking lot.
Firearms Complaint - Princeton, 9:33 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate was placed in restraint chair for being uncooperative.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Animal - Milaca, 1:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose horses.
Medical - Milaca, 2:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath, seizures.
Fire - Onamia, 3:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle fire.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 7:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist Kanabec attempting to locate lost hunter.
Disturbance - Onamia, 7:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight in progress.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Use of restraint chair.
Noise Complaint - Princeton, 10:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible underage party.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: VOR, DWI arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Medical - Onamia, 9:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: OD.
Theft - Onamia, 10:50 a.m.
Boat and Water - Onamia, 5:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stranded boaterist.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: 911 Open Line.
Fire - Princeton, 6:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Combine on fire.
Motorist Assist - Princeton, 7:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle unoccupied, not a road hazard.
Driving Complaint - Princeton, 8:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Road hazard.
Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 10:39 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 11:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Five loose cows.
Medical - Onamia, 11:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fall from porch, hit head, bleeding.
Monday, Oct. 12
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 9:04 a.m.
Agency Assist - Isle, 9:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Missing boat.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation.
Theft - Wahkon, 11:03 a.m.
Noise Complaint - Onamia, 12:13 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation.
Disturbance - Onamia, 5:27 p.m.
Theft - Milaca, 6:38 p.m.
Theft - Onamia, 6:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shoplifter.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Agency Assist - Princeton, 6:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Smoke in house.
Animal - Onamia, 3:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 11:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant arrest.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Garbage Dumping - Onamia, 7:44 a.m.
Medical - Milaca, 11:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath, heart.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 11:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: High risk watch.
Mailbox Vandalism - Milaca, 12:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mail tampering.
Theft - Onamia, 2:16 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 6:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found golden retriever.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 7:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible trespassing.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 10:51 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Medical - Garrison, 6:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible OD.
Juvenile Complaint - Garrison, 11:40 a.m.
Animal - Onamia, 12:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Second written warning.
Trespass Complaint - Isle, 3:59 p.m.
Agency Assist - Garrison, 6:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Search warrant.
Missing Adult - Isle, 7:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Overdue hunter.
Jail Roster
Friday, Oct. 9
Alan Hoeck, 41, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Obstruct Legal Process
Richard Lund-Eardley, 30, Fel Viol NCO
Christopher Parsons, 28, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Tyson Sam, 30, Misd Dom Assault
Dawn Shingobe, 40, Fel 5th Deg DRug Poss
Ryan Smith, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs PV, Fel Dom Abuse, Fel Escape
Saturday, Oct. 10
Brianna Benjamin, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Nathan Dahler, 38, Fel 1st Deg DWI
Mary Flynn, 49, GM 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process
Derek Smith, 38, Fel DWI
Jonathan Splittstoesser, 36, Flee in a Motor Vehicle, Fel Rec Stolen Prop
Sunday, Oct. 11
Adrian Garbow, Fel 1st Deg DWI
Amy Lindala, 47, Misd Dis Cond, Misd 4th Deg CDTP
Monday, Oct. 12
Destiny Cronwell, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Drug Sale
Brandon Fuchs, 22, Fel Theft PV
Michael Jerry, 50, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel Rev of Stay
Trevor Morrison, 28, Fel Domestic - Strangulation, GM Dom Assault
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Paula Bebeau, 49, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
James Blackledge, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Mckayla Boyd, 23, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss
Waylon Boyd, 28, Misd Flee on Foot, Fel Check Forgery, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Fen 2nd Deg Agg Robb, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Louise Davis, 51, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Misd Theft
Deon Fineday, 21, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM DANCO PV
Benjamin Garbow, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Geraldine Garbow, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 4th Deg CDTP, Misd Dis Cond
Emily Gideo, 29, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Misd False Name to PO
Rick Haukom, 56, GM DAC-IPS, GM DWI
Karri Kegg, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Leticia Mauricio, 36, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Keaona Mitchell, 21, GM False Name, Fel 1st Deg CDTP, Misd Flee, Misd Underage Consumption, Fel Forgery
Veronica Nelson, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Emily Premo, 39, GM Child Neglect
Peggy Rieger, 47, Fel Check Forgery
Bradley Sam, 39, Fel 5th Deg Poss
Melissa Smith, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
April Tubbs, 22, Fel Cont of Court
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Christina Boyd, 34, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Roy Eagle, 42, Fel PV 2nd Deg Assault
Marilyn Jones, 42, GM 3rd Deg DWI, Misd 4th Deg DWI
Camille Kent, 25, GM 3rd Deg DWI, GM 4th Deg Assault, Misd Obstruct, Misd Open Bottle, Misd DAR
Zachary Nayquonabe, 32, Fel DANCO Viol, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Misd Flee on Foot
Tracy Wagner, 59, Fel DANCO PV, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DANCO, Fel DANCO PV, Fel DANCO
Thursday, Oct. 15
Andy Garbow, 42, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Jordan Kelly, 36, Fel 2nd Deg Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel Theft
Samantha Rohrich, 29, Fel 1st Deg DWI, Fel Refuse Test, Fel DWI, PM Exceed Speed Limit, Misd DAR, Fel Fleeing
Wesley Stayberg, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Brandon Wade, 42, Fel Rev of Stay
Robert Williams, 43, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Ruben Wind, 33, Misd Obstruct, Fel Flee, Fel Dom Assault, Fel DANCO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.