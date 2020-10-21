Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Oct. 9

Disturbance - Onamia, 6:57 a.m.

Disturbance - Garrison, 1:44 p.m.

Disturbance - Onamia, 2:13 p.m.

Medical - Wahkon, 2:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stroke.

Agency Assist - Princeton, 3:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs found.

Agency Assist - Milaca, 7:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault in parking lot.

Firearms Complaint - Princeton, 9:33 p.m.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Inmate was placed in restraint chair for being uncooperative.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Animal - Milaca, 1:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose horses.

Medical - Milaca, 2:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath, seizures.

Fire - Onamia, 3:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle fire.

Agency Assist - Milaca, 7:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist Kanabec attempting to locate lost hunter.

Disturbance - Onamia, 7:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight in progress.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Use of restraint chair.

Noise Complaint - Princeton, 10:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible underage party.

Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: VOR, DWI arrest.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Medical - Onamia, 9:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: OD.

Theft - Onamia, 10:50 a.m.

Boat and Water - Onamia, 5:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stranded boaterist.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: 911 Open Line.

Fire - Princeton, 6:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Combine on fire.

Motorist Assist - Princeton, 7:14 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle unoccupied, not a road hazard.

Driving Complaint - Princeton, 8:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Road hazard.

Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 10:39 p.m.

Animal - Milaca, 11:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Five loose cows.

Medical - Onamia, 11:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fall from porch, hit head, bleeding.

Monday, Oct. 12

Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 9:04 a.m.

Agency Assist - Isle, 9:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Missing boat.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 10:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation.

Theft - Wahkon, 11:03 a.m.

Noise Complaint - Onamia, 12:13 p.m.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Administrative segregation.

Disturbance - Onamia, 5:27 p.m.

Theft - Milaca, 6:38 p.m.

Theft - Onamia, 6:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Shoplifter.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Agency Assist - Princeton, 6:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Smoke in house.

Animal - Onamia, 3:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assault.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 11:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Warrant arrest.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Garbage Dumping - Onamia, 7:44 a.m.

Medical - Milaca, 11:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath, heart.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 11:28 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: High risk watch.

Mailbox Vandalism - Milaca, 12:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mail tampering.

Theft - Onamia, 2:16 p.m.

Animal - Milaca, 6:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found golden retriever.

Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 7:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible trespassing.

Threats Complaint - Milaca, 10:51 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Medical - Garrison, 6:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible OD.

Juvenile Complaint - Garrison, 11:40 a.m.

Animal - Onamia, 12:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Second written warning.

Trespass Complaint - Isle, 3:59 p.m.

Agency Assist - Garrison, 6:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Search warrant.

Missing Adult - Isle, 7:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Overdue hunter.

Jail Roster

Friday, Oct. 9

Alan Hoeck, 41, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Obstruct Legal Process

Richard Lund-Eardley, 30, Fel Viol NCO

Christopher Parsons, 28, Fel 3rd Deg Assault

Tyson Sam, 30, Misd Dom Assault

Dawn Shingobe, 40, Fel 5th Deg DRug Poss

Ryan Smith, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, Fel 5th Deg Drugs PV, Fel Dom Abuse, Fel Escape

Saturday, Oct. 10

Brianna Benjamin, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss

Nathan Dahler, 38, Fel 1st Deg DWI

Mary Flynn, 49, GM 4th Deg Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process

Derek Smith, 38, Fel DWI

Jonathan Splittstoesser, 36, Flee in a Motor Vehicle, Fel Rec Stolen Prop

Sunday, Oct. 11

Adrian Garbow, Fel 1st Deg DWI

Amy Lindala, 47, Misd Dis Cond, Misd 4th Deg CDTP

Monday, Oct. 12

Destiny Cronwell, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Drug Sale

Brandon Fuchs, 22, Fel Theft PV

Michael Jerry, 50, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel Rev of Stay

Trevor Morrison, 28, Fel Domestic - Strangulation, GM Dom Assault

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Paula Bebeau, 49, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

James Blackledge, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Mckayla Boyd, 23, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss

Waylon Boyd, 28, Misd Flee on Foot, Fel Check Forgery, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Fen 2nd Deg Agg Robb, Fel 2nd Deg Assault

Louise Davis, 51, Fel 2nd Deg Burg, Misd Theft

Deon Fineday, 21, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM DANCO PV

Benjamin Garbow, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Geraldine Garbow, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 4th Deg CDTP, Misd Dis Cond

Emily Gideo, 29, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Misd False Name to PO

Rick Haukom, 56, GM DAC-IPS, GM DWI

Karri Kegg, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Leticia Mauricio, 36, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Keaona Mitchell, 21, GM False Name, Fel 1st Deg CDTP, Misd Flee, Misd Underage Consumption, Fel Forgery

Veronica Nelson, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Assault

Emily Premo, 39, GM Child Neglect

Peggy Rieger, 47, Fel Check Forgery

Bradley Sam, 39, Fel 5th Deg Poss

Melissa Smith, 40, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

April Tubbs, 22, Fel Cont of Court

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Christina Boyd, 34, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Roy Eagle, 42, Fel PV 2nd Deg Assault

Marilyn Jones, 42, GM 3rd Deg DWI, Misd 4th Deg DWI

Camille Kent, 25, GM 3rd Deg DWI, GM 4th Deg Assault, Misd Obstruct, Misd Open Bottle, Misd DAR

Zachary Nayquonabe, 32, Fel DANCO Viol, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Misd Flee on Foot

Tracy Wagner, 59, Fel DANCO PV, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DANCO, Fel DANCO PV, Fel DANCO

Thursday, Oct. 15

Andy Garbow, 42, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd 5th Deg Assault

Jordan Kelly, 36, Fel 2nd Deg Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel Theft

Samantha Rohrich, 29, Fel 1st Deg DWI, Fel Refuse Test, Fel DWI, PM Exceed Speed Limit, Misd DAR, Fel Fleeing

Wesley Stayberg, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Brandon Wade, 42, Fel Rev of Stay

Robert Williams, 43, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Ruben Wind, 33, Misd Obstruct, Fel Flee, Fel Dom Assault, Fel DANCO

