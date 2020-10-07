Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Sept. 25

Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 1:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle/It has been almost a week. Have it towed.

Medical - Onamia, 6:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Deer stand fall.

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 2:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two Animal - Milaca, 3:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cows in road.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Disturbance - Bock, 1:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight.

Community Contact - Onamia, 2:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Out with pedestrian on Hwy.

Public Assist - Princeton, 7:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle tampering.

Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 12:24 p.m.

Found Property - Princeton, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found license plate.

Driving Complaint - Isle, 6:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATVs tearing up road.

Animal - Milaca, 8:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Calves by road.

Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 11:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible prowler.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Noise Complaint - Pease, 12:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music and burning tires.

Drugs - Onamia, 8:38 a.m.

Accident - Milaca, 6:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATV/Motorcycle.

Agency Assist - Isle, 7:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal disturbance.

Debris - Onamia, 9:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Nails on roadway.

Monday, Sept. 28

Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 2 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Unoccupied car.

Threats Complaint - Onamia, 3:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats.

Debris - Milaca, 5:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove deer from roadway.

Threats Complaint - Princeton, 11:02 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threatening texts.

Animal - Milaca, 2:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.

Animal - Onamia, 5:21 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog.

Criminal Damage to Property - Foreston, 5:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle.

Community Contact - Onamia, 6:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Party walking.

Firearms Complaint - Milaca, 6:27 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 10:12 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Scam.

Theft - Onamia, 11:09 a.m.

Theft - Princeton, 11:13 a.m.

Theft - Onamia, 11:41 a.m.

Disturbance - Isle, 7:49 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Animal - Princeton, 6:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found German shepherd.

Threats Complaint - Isle, 8:21 a.m.

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 9:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Check fraud.

Child Neglect - Onamia, 11:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Educational Neglect.

Animal - Oak Park, 1:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: First citation for DAL

Theft - Princeton, 3 p.m.

Theft - Milaca, 4:14 p.m.

Disturbance - Isle, 7:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove unwanted.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Public Assist - Onamia, 10:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Downed power line.

Driving Complaint - Onamia, 10:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stop arm violation.

Drugs - Princeton, 1:39 p.m.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Admin segregation.

Theft - Onamia, 5:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of license plates.

Threats Complaint - Milaca, 8:55 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, Sept. 25

Jeremy Burton, 32, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd DANCO

Michael Enger, 41, Fel Threats of Viol, GM DWI

Jason Vanwert, 50, Misd Theft

Saturday, Sept. 26

Nichole Fox, 41, Misd Domestic Assault

Randy Sura, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV), GM Poss Ammo

Sunday, Sept. 27

Michael Bies, 64, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle

Keith Boyd, 46, Misd Dom Assault

Benjamin Chandler, 42, PV GM DWI

Timothy Monster, 43, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Monday, Sept. 28

Dawn Belgarde, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC

Robert Moose, 28, Dom Assault

Hevin Shingobe, 20, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Rae Tahahwah, 36, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Store Meth Near Child

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Gerald Beaulieu, 60, Misd DANCO Viol

Vala Eagle, 28, Fel Drugs

Rebecca Gould, 46, Misd Obstruct Legal Process

Matthew Mitchell, 26, Fel Robbery, Misd Assault, Misd Theft, DM Damage to Property

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Steven Aune, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Fel 3rd Deg Drugs

Harmonie Boyd, 22, Fel Flee, Misd DAS

Clyde Brown, 44, GM DAC

Tricia Laska, 36, Fel Viol No Contact

Jacque Love, 32, Fel Assault

Cheyene Nickaboine, 34, Fel Rev of Stay

Toni Weous, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Misd 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DWI Controlled Substance x2, Misd Disorderly Conduct

Thursday, Oct. 1

Zachery Ralph, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DAR

Michelle Schara, 53, GM 3rd Deg DWI

Cody Stone, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel False Imprisonment

Jerry White, 29, Fel Rev of Stay

