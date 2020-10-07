Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Sept. 25
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 1:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle/It has been almost a week. Have it towed.
Medical - Onamia, 6:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Deer stand fall.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 2:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two Animal - Milaca, 3:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cows in road.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Disturbance - Bock, 1:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight.
Community Contact - Onamia, 2:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Out with pedestrian on Hwy.
Public Assist - Princeton, 7:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle tampering.
Firearms Complaint - Onamia, 12:24 p.m.
Found Property - Princeton, 12:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found license plate.
Driving Complaint - Isle, 6:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATVs tearing up road.
Animal - Milaca, 8:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Calves by road.
Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 11:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible prowler.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Noise Complaint - Pease, 12:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music and burning tires.
Drugs - Onamia, 8:38 a.m.
Accident - Milaca, 6:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATV/Motorcycle.
Agency Assist - Isle, 7:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal disturbance.
Debris - Onamia, 9:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Nails on roadway.
Monday, Sept. 28
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 2 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Unoccupied car.
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 3:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats.
Debris - Milaca, 5:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove deer from roadway.
Threats Complaint - Princeton, 11:02 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threatening texts.
Animal - Milaca, 2:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.
Animal - Onamia, 5:21 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog.
Criminal Damage to Property - Foreston, 5:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle.
Community Contact - Onamia, 6:31 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Party walking.
Firearms Complaint - Milaca, 6:27 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 10:12 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Scam.
Theft - Onamia, 11:09 a.m.
Theft - Princeton, 11:13 a.m.
Theft - Onamia, 11:41 a.m.
Disturbance - Isle, 7:49 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Animal - Princeton, 6:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found German shepherd.
Threats Complaint - Isle, 8:21 a.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Milaca, 9:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Check fraud.
Child Neglect - Onamia, 11:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Educational Neglect.
Animal - Oak Park, 1:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: First citation for DAL
Theft - Princeton, 3 p.m.
Theft - Milaca, 4:14 p.m.
Disturbance - Isle, 7:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Remove unwanted.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Public Assist - Onamia, 10:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Downed power line.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 10:11 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stop arm violation.
Drugs - Princeton, 1:39 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 4:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Admin segregation.
Theft - Onamia, 5:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of license plates.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 8:55 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, Sept. 25
Jeremy Burton, 32, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd DANCO
Michael Enger, 41, Fel Threats of Viol, GM DWI
Jason Vanwert, 50, Misd Theft
Saturday, Sept. 26
Nichole Fox, 41, Misd Domestic Assault
Randy Sura, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 3rd Deg Burg, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV), GM Poss Ammo
Sunday, Sept. 27
Michael Bies, 64, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC, Misd Uninsured Vehicle
Keith Boyd, 46, Misd Dom Assault
Benjamin Chandler, 42, PV GM DWI
Timothy Monster, 43, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Monday, Sept. 28
Dawn Belgarde, 37, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC
Robert Moose, 28, Dom Assault
Hevin Shingobe, 20, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Rae Tahahwah, 36, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel Store Meth Near Child
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Gerald Beaulieu, 60, Misd DANCO Viol
Vala Eagle, 28, Fel Drugs
Rebecca Gould, 46, Misd Obstruct Legal Process
Matthew Mitchell, 26, Fel Robbery, Misd Assault, Misd Theft, DM Damage to Property
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Steven Aune, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Fel 3rd Deg Drugs
Harmonie Boyd, 22, Fel Flee, Misd DAS
Clyde Brown, 44, GM DAC
Tricia Laska, 36, Fel Viol No Contact
Jacque Love, 32, Fel Assault
Cheyene Nickaboine, 34, Fel Rev of Stay
Toni Weous, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Misd 5th Deg Drugs (PV), Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DWI Controlled Substance x2, Misd Disorderly Conduct
Thursday, Oct. 1
Zachery Ralph, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd DAR
Michelle Schara, 53, GM 3rd Deg DWI
Cody Stone, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel False Imprisonment
Jerry White, 29, Fel Rev of Stay
