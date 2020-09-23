Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Sept. 11
Burglary - Princeton, 1:18 p.m.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Princeton, 1:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Identity theft.
Animal - Milaca, 3:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose cows.
Gas Drive-off - Milaca, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Assault - Princeton, 11:02 a.m.
Agency Assist - Isle, 11:20 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Running DMT testing for IPD.
Assault - Onamia, 12:59 p.m.
Burglary - Princeton, 3:01 p.m.
Animal - Onamia, 9:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car vs. Bobcat.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 9:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pursuit with two motorcycles.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Theft - Foreston, 1:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of purse.
Firearms Complaint - Princeton, 11:09 a.m.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 3:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible domestic.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 5:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Recovered stolen vehicle.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found drugs during strip search.
Monday, Sept. 14
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 8:59 a.m.
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 9:44 a.m.
Found Property - Onamia, 10:19 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found wallet.
Suspicious Activity - Princeton, 6:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male party stumbling on roadway.
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 6:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vandalism.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.
Criminal Damage to Property - Onamia, 8:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft, catalytic converters stolen and cut off.
Criminal Damage to Property - Princeton, 8:37 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Animal - Foreston, 8:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.
Theft - Isle, 9:45 a.m.
Theft - Princeton, 3:03 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Per medical nurse, inmate was placed on high-risk watch and escorted to booking.
Welfare Check - Isle, 4:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Unsafe living conditions.
Disturbance - Onamia, 4:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic, remove unwanted.
Suspicious Activity - Princeton, 5:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle/male.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 7:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile complaint.
Missing Adult - Foreston, 9:04 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Jail Incident - Milaca, 2:04 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Disciplinary segregation.
Theft - Milaca, 7:10 a.m.
Child Neglect - Onamia, 11:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Educational neglect report.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Agency Assist - Onamia, 12:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats complaint.
Fire - Pease, 4:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car fire.
Theft - Wahkon, 10:36 a.m.
Animal - Milaca, 12:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two found dogs, one St. Bernard and one dachshund.
Drugs - Onamia, 12:39 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 2:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found drugs on intake.
Fire - Onamia, 8:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Garbage burning complaint.
Theft - Garrison, 8:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of vehicle.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:37 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three juveniles took off.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 8:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 10:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three going through cars, three runners from Nexus detained.
Jail Roster
Friday, Sept. 11
Amy Flores, 58, Fel 3rd Deg Drug Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM Test Refusal, Misd DWI, Misd DAC
Benjamin Garbow, 39, Fel Flee, Misd Needle Poss, Misd DAS
Marcus Jones, 30, GM DWI, GM 2nd Deg DWI, GM 3rd Deg DWI, Misd Open Bottle
Tiann Oconnell, 25, Misd 4th Deg DWI
Christopher Parsons, 28, Misd DWI, Misd 4th Deg DWI x2, Misd Uninsured Driver
Clinton Smith, 23, Fel Flee, GM No Proof, Misd DAR, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ross Beaulieu, 22, Fel 5th Deg Dugs, Fel in Poss
Dante Boyd, 18, Misd Dom Assault, Misd Criminal Destruction of Prop
Derrick Demps, 32, Fel 3rd Deg Assault, Fel 1st Deg Burglary, Misd Trespass
Kalen Johnson, 36, GM Dom Assault
Michael Koenig, 33, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Flee, Misd Dangerous Weapons
Melodey Leuschner, 43, Misd Dom Assault
Dwain Mehrwerth, 40, Misd Operate ATV Under Influence, Misd Operate ATV DWI, Misd 4th Deg DWI
Tyson Nickaboine, 37, Fel Rev of Stay
Errol Schnitz, 42, Misd DWI, Misd 4th Deg DWI
Matthew Schneider, 27, Fel Flee, Misd Reckless Driving, Misd Traffic Collision, Misd Driver Must Have Proof, Misd DAR, PM Speeding, PM Fail to Drive in Single Lane, PM Fail to Stop
Hubert Urrutia, 45, GM DAC, Fel DWI
Sunday, Sept. 13
Carly Clark, 28, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs
William Packard, 35, Misd Dom Assault
Monday, Sept. 14
Kirby Benjamin, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM PV 5th Deg Drugs
Chaz Blake-Pendegayosh, 22, Agg Robbery, 3rd Deg Assault, Assault 5th Deg
Matthew Davis, 38, GM Obstruct with Force, GM PV 3rd Deg Assault
Sherry Harrington, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2
Meghann Meyer, 28, Fel Rev of Stay
Tahnisha Sam, 24, GM Criminal Damage to Prop 3rd
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Yolanda Boyd, 38, Fel Escape from Custody
Wallace Benjamin, 55, Misd Dom Assault, Misd Assault 5th Deg, Misd Interfere with 911 Call
Dallas Stevens, 33, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Brian Thomas, 51, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Harmonie Boyd, 22, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Andrew Casavan, 42, Misd Dis Cond, Misd Ind Exp
David Feltman, 37, Gm 3rd Deg DWI, Misd Danco
Dillon Hunt, 28, Misd Dom Assault
Keona Mitchell, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
William Nichols, 40, Fel Harass Violate x2
Travis Steinhart, 28, GM DAC-IPS
Jason Stephanie, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Thursday, Sept. 17
Steven Aune, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Gm Intro Contraband
Ashley Nickaboine, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Dakota Olsen, 21, Fel No Contact Order, Misd Obstruct
Edwin Russ, 23, Fel 5th deg Drugs
Josie Sam, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Dangerous Weapon, Misd Drug Para, Misd Needle Poss
Nadonis Smith, 27, GM 5th Deg Drugs PV
Allen Williams, 67, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
