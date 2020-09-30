Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Sept. 18

Public Assist - Princeton, 12:53 p.m.

Child Custody - Ogilvie, 1:36 p.m.

Animal - Garrison, 2:56 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.

Agency Assist - Onamia, 7:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile complaint.

Agency Assist - Isle, 11:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal domestic.

Harassment Complaint - Hwy. 169, 11:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Accident - Milaca, 12:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit a telephone pole.

Threats Complaint - Isle, 2:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats complaint with a bat.

Animal - Onamia, 9:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose goat.

Public Assist - Wahkon, 3:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Extra patrol.

Agency Assist - Princeton, 4:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight in progress.

Drugs - Garrison, 6:59 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drug activity.

Driving Complaint - Onamia, 11:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Accident - Onamia, 1:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Golf cart crashed.

Theft - Onamia, 7:44 a.m.

Burglary - Princeton, 9:24 a.m.

Medical - Onamia, 7:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male party possibly dehydrated.

Monday, Sept. 21

Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 7:07 a.m.

Found Property - Princeton, 9:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Abandoned/found bike.

Jail Incident - Milaca, 5:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs.

DANCO Violation - Isle, 6:05 p.m.

Animal - Foreston, 6:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog vs. llama.

Public Assist - Onamia, 7:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Injured horse and owner stuck in bog.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Animal - Onamia, 8:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog, black Lab mix.

Theft - Milaca, 12:10 p.m.

Civil Issue - Pease, 2:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Refusing service of product.

Threats Complaint - Isle, 5:11 p.m.

Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 5:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.

Gas Leak - Onamia, 7:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible gas leak.

Accident - Princeton, 8:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Squad vs. deer.

Theft - Onamia, 11:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of debit card.

Disturbance - Princeton, 11:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal disturbance.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Driving Complaint - Milaca, 4:19 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Wrong way driver. Area checked. Unable to locate.

Harassment Complaint - Princeton, 1:58 p.m.

Animal - Foreston, 2:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dogs at large.

Accident - Milaca, 8:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car vs. cow.

Firearms Complaint - Isle, 9:37 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Agency Assist - Isle, 3:36 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible stroke.

Theft - Garrison, 2:12 p.m.

Motorist Assist - Onamia, 6:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Providing light for a tow.

Animal - Milaca, 7:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog, has no collar, no tags.

Driving Complaint - Milaca, 9:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.

Driving Complaint - Onamia, 10:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.

Jail Roster

Friday, Sept. 18

Kirby Benjamin, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, Misd Obstructing, PM Poss Para

James Coughlin, 59, Misd HRO Viol

Kristofer Cox, 47, Misd PV 4th Deg DWI

Aleta Damyanovich, 22, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss

Roxanne Davis, 42, Misd Theft

Zachery Lyman, 29, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss

Cheyenne Nickaboine, 34, Fel Rev of Stay

Margaret Robinson, 32, GM 2nd Deg DWI

Charles Shingobe, 21, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel PV Viol NCO

Travis Steinert, 28, GM DAC-IPS

Darrin White, 22, Fel Burg

Saturday, Sept. 19

George Bigbear, 38, Fel A&D Hold for DWI

Lukas Edmunds, 29, Fel PV Flee in Motor Vehicle

Gregory Fradette, 54, GM Obstruct with Force, Misd Dom Assault

Crystal Miller, 29, GM DWI

Drew Smith, 24, Misd Flee, GM 4th Deg Assault, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel DANCO, Fel Domestic, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DANCO, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 4th Deg Assault x2, Misd Dangerous Weapons

Jordan Smith, 26, Fel Flee

Richard Vanwert, 36, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs

Sunday, Sept. 20

Travis Berg, 49, Misd Open Bottle, GM DWI, Misd DWI, PM Traffic

Brittany Kasper, 25, Misd Disorderly

Monday, Sept. 21

Antione Eubanks, 44, Fel Viol POR

Gregory Fradette, 54, Misd DANCO Viol

Kalen Johnson, 36, Fel Dom Assault

Raymond Schwarz, 75, Misd HRO Viol

Rodney Wojcik, 43, Fel Dom Assault x3

Tuesday, Sept. 22

John Davis, 37, Fel 1st Deg Drugs, Fel Poss Ammo, Misd Give False Name, fel Rev of Stay

Desmond Sam, 42, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Dom Abuse, Misd 5th Deg Assault

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Kenneth Allen, 50, Fel DWI, Fel Test Refusal, GM DAC-IPS, Misd Obstruct Legal Process

Stevie Beck, 28, Misd PV DAR

Raymond Benjamin, 53, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Jessica Gago, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DWI

Hailey Remer, 18, Misd Trespass

Arsenio Ross, 31, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, Misd Poss Drug Para

Charles Sam, 32, Misd Dom Assault

Thursday, Sept. 24

Sarah Hulsmeyer, 27, GM No Insurance, Misd DAR

Donovan Johnson, 24, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Simp Robb

Frank Miller, 32, Fel Promote Prostitution x3. Fel Dissem Porn Work, Fel Poss Porn Work x15, Fel Poss Ammo, Fel Conv Crime of Viol, Fel POR

Samuel Shingobe, 24, Fel HRO Viol

Demitre Wind, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

