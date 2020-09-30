Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Sept. 18
Public Assist - Princeton, 12:53 p.m.
Child Custody - Ogilvie, 1:36 p.m.
Animal - Garrison, 2:56 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Animal complaint.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 7:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile complaint.
Agency Assist - Isle, 11:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal domestic.
Harassment Complaint - Hwy. 169, 11:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious person.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Accident - Milaca, 12:05 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hit a telephone pole.
Threats Complaint - Isle, 2:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats complaint with a bat.
Animal - Onamia, 9:46 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose goat.
Public Assist - Wahkon, 3:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Extra patrol.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 4:33 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight in progress.
Drugs - Garrison, 6:59 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drug activity.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 11:17 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Accident - Onamia, 1:48 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Golf cart crashed.
Theft - Onamia, 7:44 a.m.
Burglary - Princeton, 9:24 a.m.
Medical - Onamia, 7:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male party possibly dehydrated.
Monday, Sept. 21
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 7:07 a.m.
Found Property - Princeton, 9:09 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Abandoned/found bike.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 5:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Drugs.
DANCO Violation - Isle, 6:05 p.m.
Animal - Foreston, 6:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog vs. llama.
Public Assist - Onamia, 7:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Injured horse and owner stuck in bog.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Animal - Onamia, 8:33 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog, black Lab mix.
Theft - Milaca, 12:10 p.m.
Civil Issue - Pease, 2:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Refusing service of product.
Threats Complaint - Isle, 5:11 p.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Onamia, 5:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.
Gas Leak - Onamia, 7:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible gas leak.
Accident - Princeton, 8:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Squad vs. deer.
Theft - Onamia, 11:22 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of debit card.
Disturbance - Princeton, 11:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Verbal disturbance.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 4:19 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Wrong way driver. Area checked. Unable to locate.
Harassment Complaint - Princeton, 1:58 p.m.
Animal - Foreston, 2:39 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dogs at large.
Accident - Milaca, 8:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car vs. cow.
Firearms Complaint - Isle, 9:37 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Agency Assist - Isle, 3:36 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible stroke.
Theft - Garrison, 2:12 p.m.
Motorist Assist - Onamia, 6:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Providing light for a tow.
Animal - Milaca, 7:28 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog, has no collar, no tags.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 9:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 10:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible drunk driver.
Jail Roster
Friday, Sept. 18
Kirby Benjamin, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, Misd Obstructing, PM Poss Para
James Coughlin, 59, Misd HRO Viol
Kristofer Cox, 47, Misd PV 4th Deg DWI
Aleta Damyanovich, 22, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss
Roxanne Davis, 42, Misd Theft
Zachery Lyman, 29, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
Cheyenne Nickaboine, 34, Fel Rev of Stay
Margaret Robinson, 32, GM 2nd Deg DWI
Charles Shingobe, 21, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel PV Viol NCO
Travis Steinert, 28, GM DAC-IPS
Darrin White, 22, Fel Burg
Saturday, Sept. 19
George Bigbear, 38, Fel A&D Hold for DWI
Lukas Edmunds, 29, Fel PV Flee in Motor Vehicle
Gregory Fradette, 54, GM Obstruct with Force, Misd Dom Assault
Crystal Miller, 29, GM DWI
Drew Smith, 24, Misd Flee, GM 4th Deg Assault, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel DANCO, Fel Domestic, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DANCO, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 4th Deg Assault x2, Misd Dangerous Weapons
Jordan Smith, 26, Fel Flee
Richard Vanwert, 36, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs
Sunday, Sept. 20
Travis Berg, 49, Misd Open Bottle, GM DWI, Misd DWI, PM Traffic
Brittany Kasper, 25, Misd Disorderly
Monday, Sept. 21
Antione Eubanks, 44, Fel Viol POR
Gregory Fradette, 54, Misd DANCO Viol
Kalen Johnson, 36, Fel Dom Assault
Raymond Schwarz, 75, Misd HRO Viol
Rodney Wojcik, 43, Fel Dom Assault x3
Tuesday, Sept. 22
John Davis, 37, Fel 1st Deg Drugs, Fel Poss Ammo, Misd Give False Name, fel Rev of Stay
Desmond Sam, 42, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Dom Abuse, Misd 5th Deg Assault
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Kenneth Allen, 50, Fel DWI, Fel Test Refusal, GM DAC-IPS, Misd Obstruct Legal Process
Stevie Beck, 28, Misd PV DAR
Raymond Benjamin, 53, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Jessica Gago, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel DWI
Hailey Remer, 18, Misd Trespass
Arsenio Ross, 31, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2, Misd Poss Drug Para
Charles Sam, 32, Misd Dom Assault
Thursday, Sept. 24
Sarah Hulsmeyer, 27, GM No Insurance, Misd DAR
Donovan Johnson, 24, Fel Dom Assault, Fel Simp Robb
Frank Miller, 32, Fel Promote Prostitution x3. Fel Dissem Porn Work, Fel Poss Porn Work x15, Fel Poss Ammo, Fel Conv Crime of Viol, Fel POR
Samuel Shingobe, 24, Fel HRO Viol
Demitre Wind, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.