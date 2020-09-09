Sheriff’s Report
*Due to early deadline, this week’s Sheriff’s Report will be included in next week’s paper.
Jail Roster
Friday, Aug. 28
Ross Beaulieu, 22, Fel Kidnapping x2, Fel Agg Robbery 1st Deg, Fel Burg 1st Deg x3, Fel 2nd Deg Assault,Fel False Imprisonment, Fel Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Jeremy Burton, 32, Fel Flee, Misd Flee, Fel Reckless Driving, Misd Driving Without License
Jared Gahbow, 35, Misd Fleeing
Robert Haberman, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Shawntel Jellum, 22, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM Trespass
Amy Kruger, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)
Celeste Olivarez, 55, Fem 5th Deg Drugs (PV)
Kaden Orsburne, 21, Misd Minor Consumption
Amber Saenger, 35, Misd 4th Deg Burg, Misd Trespass, GM Needle Poss, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Douglas Steele, 55, GM DAC, GM Uninsured, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
William Strait, 35, Misd 4th Deg Burg, Misd Trespass
Heather Virnig, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Drugs
Saturday, Aug. 29
Christopher Clemens, 29, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Carlos Cleveland, 41, Fel PV Theft
Douglas Johnson, 52, Fel DWI
William West, 29, Fel HRO Viol
Sunday, Aug. 30
Belal Abdelmohsen, 33, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Motor Vehicle Reg, Misd Theft, Misd Fail To Yield PM Drug Para
Sally Sam, 22, Misd No DL, Misd Driver Is Not Owner
Tes Sam, 23, GM Poss of Shoplifting Gear, Misd Needle Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Monday, Aug. 31
Tina Gerber, 41, Fel Theft, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
William Holton, 38, Fel Theft
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Clayton Moore, 46, Fel 4th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Lara Vanderanacker, 38, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Elijah Basham, 34, Fel Dom Abuse, Fel DANCO, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Brittany Beaulieu, 31, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Travis Iler, 27, Fel 4th Deg Assault, Fel Disorderly Conduct
Randall Iserman, 53, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Intent Point Weapon
Matthew Mitchell, 26, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Fel Simple Robbery, Misd Theft
Ricky Moe, 36, Misd Give Court False Name, GM Drug Poss, Misd DANCO
Daniel Mueller, 36, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC
Thursday, Sept. 3
Jermay Corwin, 35, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, GM Obstruct With Force
