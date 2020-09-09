Sheriff’s Report

*Due to early deadline, this week’s Sheriff’s Report will be included in next week’s paper.

Jail Roster

Friday, Aug. 28

Ross Beaulieu, 22, Fel Kidnapping x2, Fel Agg Robbery 1st Deg, Fel Burg 1st Deg x3, Fel 2nd Deg Assault,Fel False Imprisonment, Fel Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Jeremy Burton, 32, Fel Flee, Misd Flee, Fel Reckless Driving, Misd Driving Without License

Jared Gahbow, 35, Misd Fleeing

Robert Haberman, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Shawntel Jellum, 22, GM 5th Deg Drugs, GM Trespass

Amy Kruger, 42, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)

Celeste Olivarez, 55, Fem 5th Deg Drugs (PV)

Kaden Orsburne, 21, Misd Minor Consumption

Amber Saenger, 35, Misd 4th Deg Burg, Misd Trespass, GM Needle Poss, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Douglas Steele, 55, GM DAC, GM Uninsured, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

William Strait, 35, Misd 4th Deg Burg, Misd Trespass

Heather Virnig, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Drugs

Saturday, Aug. 29

Christopher Clemens, 29, Fel 3rd Deg Assault

Carlos Cleveland, 41, Fel PV Theft

Douglas Johnson, 52, Fel DWI

William West, 29, Fel HRO Viol

Sunday, Aug. 30

Belal Abdelmohsen, 33, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Motor Vehicle Reg, Misd Theft, Misd Fail To Yield PM Drug Para

Sally Sam, 22, Misd No DL, Misd Driver Is Not Owner

Tes Sam, 23, GM Poss of Shoplifting Gear, Misd Needle Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Monday, Aug. 31

Tina Gerber, 41, Fel Theft, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

William Holton, 38, Fel Theft

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Clayton Moore, 46, Fel 4th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Lara Vanderanacker, 38, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Elijah Basham, 34, Fel Dom Abuse, Fel DANCO, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Brittany Beaulieu, 31, Fel 3rd Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Travis Iler, 27, Fel 4th Deg Assault, Fel Disorderly Conduct

Randall Iserman, 53, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel Intent Point Weapon

Matthew Mitchell, 26, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Fel Simple Robbery, Misd Theft

Ricky Moe, 36, Misd Give Court False Name, GM Drug Poss, Misd DANCO

Daniel Mueller, 36, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC

Thursday, Sept. 3

Jermay Corwin, 35, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, GM Obstruct With Force

