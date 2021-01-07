Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Dec. 25
Medical - Onamia, 5:55 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Unresponsive male party.
Fire - Onamia, 10:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Garage on fire, unattached to the residence.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Burglary - Wahkon, 12:33 a.m.
Threats Complaint - Foreston, 9:49 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threats via text message.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 10:23 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pursuit.
Burglary - Milaca, 6:18 p.m.
Accident - Milaca, 9:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Rolled truck.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Theft - Milaca, 6:05 p.m.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 9:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious male party, remove unwanted.
Remove Unwanted - Milaca, 10:40 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Agency Assist - Onamia, 1:49 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Threat.
Criminal Damage to Property - Milaca, 7:52 a.m.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 8:55 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Attempt to locate juvenile runner - Sherburne County.
Public Assist - Princeton, 9:22 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Lost firearm.
Theft - Isle, 12:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Public Assist - Garrison, 2:45 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Lost medication.
Fire - Garrison, 3:31 p.m.
Animal - Milaca, 3:48 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Horse neglect.
Theft - Foreston, 3:56 p.m.
Fire - Isle, 4:56 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hay bales.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:02 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Agency Assist - Milaca, 12:35 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stall blocking.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 8:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner from 72 hour hold.
Drugs - Milaca, 9:53 a.m.
Fire - Milaca, 8:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Garage on fire.
Missing Juvenile - Onamia, 9:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juvenile runner.
Jail Roster
Friday, Dec. 25
Matthew Patrick, 22, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Saturday, Dec. 26
Blake Hanson, 25, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Misd DAR, Misd Reckless Driving
Jeffery Sam, 38, Fel DWI
Anthony Weyaus, 31, Fel Agg Robbery x2, Fel Possess, Fel Firearm, Misd Disorderly,Fel 1st Deg Robbery, Misd Assualt, Fel Assault
Sunday, Dec. 27
Lukas Edmunds, 30, Fel Drugs, Misd Traffic, Fel Drugs
Monday, Dec. 28
[No Names Listed.]
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Emily Schultz, 33, Misd Domestic Assault
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Keiauna Sam, 20, Misd Domestic Assault, Misd Obstruct Legal Process, Misd Criminal Damage to Property, Misd Underage Consumption
Thursday, Dec. 31
Brandon Belland, 29, Fel DANCO Viol
Marvin Porter, 54, Fel Viol No Contact Order
David Premo, 32, Fel DANCO Viol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.