Sheriff’s Report
Friday, March 11
Found Dog, Main St, Wahkon, 10:09 a.m. Agency assist, fire alarm, Moose Dr, Isle, 12:35 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Red Rd, Isle, 5:39 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Alarm, Cedar St, Onamia, 8:23 a.m.
Property exchange, 460th St, Garrison, 10:41 a.m.
Medical, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 11:49 a.m.
Missing juvenile, 130th Ave, Onamia, 12:36 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
Suicidal party, Hyser Ave, Onamia, 1:12 a.m.
911 hang up, 350th St, Onamia, 3:22 p.m.
Found property, Garrison, 6:54 p.m.
Driving complaint, Onamia, 8:35 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Animal, 30th Ave, Isle, 8:36 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 18, Isle, 12:27 p.m.
Public assist, Onamia, 12:43 p.m.
Agency assist, Onamia, 11:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Alarm, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 7:06 a.m.
Theft by swindle, Earle Brown Dr, Garrison, 10:30 a.m.
Welfare check, Onamia, 5:07 p.m.
Agency assist, Nekamigaag De, Onamia, 5:17 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Medical, 350th St, Onamia, 12:08 p.m.
Theft, 100th Ave, Onamia, 12:34 p.m.
Agency assist, Main St, Onamia, 1:42 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Isle, 6:54 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Public assist, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:10 a.m.
Cat stuck in tree, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:10 p.m.
Disturbance, Main St, Wahkon, 3:46 p.m.
Debris in road, Onamia, 6:46 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, March 11
Andy Birosh, 37, MLC wrnt fel p.v. flee in m.v.
Joaquin Cepeda, 26, hf Blue Earth Co fel stalking
Vickie Middendorf, 48, hf Benton Co misd a & d hold danco viol
Saturday, March 12
Phillip Harrington, 29, fel violate nco
Dennis Pendegayosh, 48, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi x2
Trent Spurbeck, 21, Anoka Co wrnt, misd obstr, misd danco, misd harassing phone calls
Duane Wind, 33, MLC wrnt x2, misd 5th deg asslt, misd obstr
Sunday, March 13
David Ables, 21, gm 3rd deg dwi
Justin Leecy, 24, MLC wrnt, fel neglect child x2, gm child endang
Jacob Schwartz, 31, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm 2nd deg dwi, gm dwi test refuse, misd not comply w/peace officer, misd obst, misd must carry proof of ins
Zachery Bekampis, 32, MLC wrnt misd dwi
Monday, March 14
Raymond Benjimin, 54, MLC wrnt fel dwi x2
Mark Miller, 45, fel 1st deg dwi, fel test refuse
Cody Moose, 20, fel danco
Jordan Smith, 23, MLC wrnt x8, fel 5th deg drugs x4, misd danco x4, misd dangerous weap, misd dwi x2, misd drug poss, misd open bot x2, misd dar, misd 4th deg cdtp, misd dom asslt, gm false name
Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd danco
Tuesday, March 15
Victoria Saldana, 20, hf Benton Co, fel false name
Maraya, Branchaud, 21, hf Benton Co, misd dom asslt
Dustin Krieger, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, misd dwi, misd p.v. disord cond
Christopher Mattison, 28, gm dom asslt
Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt fel 4th deg asslt
Wednesday, March 16
Myra Anderson, 42, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm dwi x2
Daniel Hruska, 34, misd dwi x2
Irwin Sam, 40, MN doc wrnt fel 2nd deg murder
David Sanquist, 45, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss
Christopher Stanton, 21, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg csc x3
Taylor Rueben, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss, fel p.v. flee in m.v.
Priscilla Trepanier, 37, hf Benton Co misd cont of court
Demitre Wind, 29, MLC wrnt gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss
Thursday, March 17
James Anderson, 53, gm dac/ips
Donovan Brown, 18, misd trespass
Andrew Charlton, 47, MLC wrnt fel theft
Beth Lindquist, 43, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, misd false name
Tyler Wind, 37, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
