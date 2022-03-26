Sheriff’s Report

Friday, March 11

Found Dog, Main St, Wahkon, 10:09 a.m. Agency assist, fire alarm, Moose Dr, Isle, 12:35 p.m. 

Suspicious vehicle, Red Rd, Isle, 5:39 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Alarm, Cedar St, Onamia, 8:23 a.m.

Property exchange, 460th St, Garrison, 10:41 a.m.

Medical, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 11:49 a.m.

Missing juvenile, 130th Ave, Onamia, 12:36 p.m.

 Sunday, March 13

Suicidal party, Hyser Ave, Onamia, 1:12 a.m.

911 hang up, 350th St, Onamia, 3:22 p.m.

Found property, Garrison, 6:54 p.m.

Driving complaint, Onamia, 8:35 p.m.

Monday, March 14

Animal, 30th Ave, Isle, 8:36 a.m.

Medical, Hwy 18, Isle, 12:27 p.m.

Public assist, Onamia, 12:43 p.m.

Agency assist, Onamia, 11:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Alarm, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 7:06 a.m.

Theft by swindle, Earle Brown Dr, Garrison, 10:30 a.m.

Welfare check, Onamia, 5:07 p.m.

Agency assist, Nekamigaag De, Onamia, 5:17 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Medical, 350th St, Onamia, 12:08 p.m.

Theft, 100th Ave, Onamia, 12:34 p.m.

Agency assist, Main St, Onamia, 1:42 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Isle, 6:54 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Public assist, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:10 a.m.

Cat stuck in tree, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:10 p.m.

Disturbance, Main St, Wahkon, 3:46 p.m.

Debris in road, Onamia, 6:46 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, March 11

Andy Birosh, 37, MLC wrnt fel p.v. flee in m.v.

Joaquin Cepeda, 26, hf Blue Earth Co fel stalking

Vickie Middendorf, 48, hf Benton Co misd a & d hold danco viol

   Saturday, March 12

Phillip Harrington, 29, fel violate nco

Dennis Pendegayosh, 48, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi x2

Trent Spurbeck, 21, Anoka Co wrnt, misd obstr, misd danco, misd harassing phone calls

Duane Wind, 33, MLC wrnt x2, misd 5th deg asslt, misd obstr

 Sunday, March 13

David Ables, 21, gm 3rd deg dwi

Justin Leecy, 24, MLC wrnt, fel neglect child x2, gm child endang

Jacob Schwartz, 31, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm 2nd deg dwi, gm dwi test refuse, misd not comply w/peace officer, misd obst, misd must carry proof of ins

Zachery Bekampis, 32, MLC wrnt misd dwi

 Monday, March 14 

Raymond Benjimin, 54, MLC wrnt fel dwi x2

Mark Miller, 45, fel 1st deg dwi, fel test refuse

Cody Moose, 20, fel danco

Jordan Smith, 23, MLC wrnt x8, fel 5th deg drugs x4, misd danco x4, misd dangerous weap, misd dwi x2, misd drug poss, misd open bot x2, misd dar, misd 4th deg cdtp, misd dom asslt, gm false name

Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd danco

 Tuesday, March 15

Victoria Saldana, 20, hf Benton Co, fel false name

Maraya, Branchaud, 21,  hf Benton Co, misd dom asslt

Dustin Krieger, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, misd dwi, misd p.v. disord cond

Christopher Mattison, 28, gm dom asslt

Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt fel 4th deg asslt

 Wednesday, March 16

Myra Anderson, 42, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm dwi x2

Daniel Hruska, 34, misd dwi x2

Irwin Sam, 40, MN doc wrnt fel 2nd deg murder

David Sanquist, 45, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss

Christopher Stanton, 21, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg csc x3

Taylor Rueben, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss, fel p.v. flee in m.v.

Priscilla Trepanier, 37, hf Benton Co misd cont of court

Demitre Wind, 29, MLC wrnt gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss

 Thursday, March 17

James Anderson, 53, gm dac/ips

Donovan Brown, 18, misd trespass

Andrew Charlton, 47, MLC wrnt fel theft

Beth Lindquist, 43, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, misd false name

Tyler Wind, 37, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

