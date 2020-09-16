Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Aug. 28
Recovered Property - Milaca, 11:15 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Recovered four wheeler.
Found Property - Isle, 1:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Water wheeler paddle boat.
Theft - Onamia, 6:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of bicycle.
Welfare Check - Garrison, 8:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female walking near/in roadway.
Animal - Garrison, 11:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose dog.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Animal - Wahkon, 1:40 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found dog.
Accident - Wahkon, 5:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATV versus.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 6:13 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Wrong way driver.
Medical - Wahkon, 10:03 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fever, chills, blurry vision, universal precautions.
Animal - Milaca, 11:17 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cow in road.
Assault - Isle, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Jail Incident - Milaca, 3:55 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found drugs.
Animal - Isle, 7:34 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cows out.
Monday, Aug. 31
Theft - Garrison, 7:10 a.m.
Firearms Complaint - Foreston, 11:51 a.m.
Accident - Foreston, 4:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three vehicle accident.
Harassment Complaint - Princeton, 5:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Harassing phone calls from Social Security.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Juveniles break windows outside.
Medical - Garrison, 9:54 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Short of breath.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Garbage Dumping - Milaca, 9:12 a.m.
Public Assist - Princeton, 1:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Lost license.
Medical - Milaca, 9:42 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: High ethanol alcohol, sick, short of breath.
Theft - Onamia, 11:19 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of motor vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Assault - Princeton, 12:05 a.m.
Drugs - Princeton, 10:18 a.m.
Drugs - Princeton, 10:24 a.m.
Drugs - Onamia, 11:44 a.m.
Animal - Milaca, 2:08 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose cows.
Theft - Milaca, 2:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen ATV.
Criminal Damage to Property - Onamia, 7:52 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 12:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Brandishing handgun.
Public Assist - Isle, 3:26 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tree branch hanging from power lines.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 4:57 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: People banging on patio doors.
Medical - Onamia, 6:30 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Overdose.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 6:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dog bite.
Friday, Sept. 4
Accident - Milaca, 2:13 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Car vs. cow.
Medical - Princeton, 3:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Allergic reaction.
Animal - Milaca, 12:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose dogs.
Burglary - Milaca, 12:57 p.m.
Agency Assist - Miltona, 6:18 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose cows.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 8:41 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Absconded patient from ER.
Domestic - Isle, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Domestic - Garrison, 3:14 a.m.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 4:54 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burglary.
Theft - Garrison, 10:07 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of mail.
Domestic - Onamia, 1:08 p.m.
Noise Complaint - Princeton, 8:38 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Tanderack and fireworks.
Criminal Damage to Property - Onamia, 8:43 p.m.
Animal - Onamia, 9:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dispatch bear.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 11:10 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assisting Benton County with a verbal domestic.
Suspicious Activity - Milaca, 11:32 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle going through dealership.
Firearms Complaint - Milaca, 11:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: BB guns.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Juvenile Complaint - Wahkon, 12:56 a.m.
Noise Complaint - Bock, 2:52 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loud music coming from an unknown vehicle on Main Street.
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 12:11 p.m.
Burglary - Milaca, 5:42 p.m.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 8:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic.
Burglary - Onamia, 11:12 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible burglary in progress.
Monday, Sept. 7
Medical - Isle, 12:29 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male, trouble breathing.
Missing Adult - Isle, 2:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male took off into woods, very intoxicated.
Animal - Onamia, 3:18 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Dead bear in road.
Animal - Princeton, 11:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found two dogs.
Firearms Complaint - Milaca, 1:49 p.m.
Animal - Princeton, 4:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found bulldog.
Animal - Onamia, 6:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Loose dog getting into garbage.
Driving Complaint- Garrison, 7:49 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pedestrian lying right next to lanes.
Agency Assist - Isle, 8:11 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Stolen plate.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 10:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Domestic.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Animal - Milaca, 3:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Horses out.
Fail to Do Jail Time - Milaca, 8:53 a.m.
Found Property - Onamia, 6:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found wallet.
Threats Complaint - Milaca, 6:40 p.m.
Disturbance - Garrison, 9:58 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Female yelling and crying.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Juvenile Complaint - Milaca, 6:12 a.m.
Theft - Wahkon, 11:41 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of Bobcat.
Harassment Complaint - Milaca, 2:01 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 1:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: ATV revving up.
Agency Assist - Princeton, 4:38 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assisting Isanti County with male party lying on ground in lot.
Threats Complaint - Onamia, 11:25 a.m.
Animal - Milaca, 3:46 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Pick up dog from state patrol arrest.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 6:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Motorcycling speeding.
Jail Roster
Thursday, Sept. 3
Wyatt Anderson, 22, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Jermay Corwin, 35, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Jake Morris, 38, GM DANCO
Barbie Orton, 36, Fel 1st Deg Burg, Fel 3rd Deg Assault, Misd Disorderly Conduct
Friday, Sept. 4
Brandon Benner, 36, Fel 1st Deg Burg, Fel Theft, Misd Flee on Foot
Michael Fahey, 39, Fel Dom Assault
Jordan Smith, 21, Misd PV 5th Deg Assault
Saturday, Sept. 5
Jorge Castillo, 28, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Misd DWI
Melissa Nickaboine, 23, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss x2
Chessica Olson, 40, Misd Dom Assault
Sunday, Sept. 6
Analise Aune, 34, Fel Possess
Simone Boyd-Evens, 23, Fel Wright County Warrant
William Ellies, 29, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Drug Possess, Misd DWI x2
Monday, Sept. 7
Ross Beaulieu, 22, Fel Possess x2, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Misd Flee
Jody Larsen, 60, Misd Dom Assault
Sammy Ortiz, 43, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM DWI, PM, Drug Poss
Phillip Pendegayosh, 21, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd PV 4th Deg Criminal Damage to Prop
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Leonard Garbow, 53, Fel A&D Hold
Karen Harrington, 65, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Jeffrey Kopesky, 51, Misd Violate Rest
Tylor Poganski, 24, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Fleeing, Misd DAR, PM Poss Small Marijuana, PM Traffic Speed
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Jordan Anderson, 25, Fel Drugs
Dylan Aubid, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Tyler Nayquonabe, 20, Misd Dom Abuse
Bradley Sam, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Thursday, Sept. 10
Jordan Kelly, 30, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM No Insurance, Misd False Info, Misd Poss Para, Misd Poss Need, Misd DAR, Misd No License, PM Small Amount Marijuana
Timothy Olson, 40, Fel 1st Deg Drug Poss, Fel Poss Stolen Prop
