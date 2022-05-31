Mencer Johnson, 90, and Beverly Johnson, 73, of Aitkin suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday, May 30, at 3:19 p.m. on Hwy. 169 at 262 Street in Dailey Township, south of Onamia.

Mencer Johnson was attempting to cross Hwy. 169 from the east when it apparently pulled in from of the path of a vehicle southbound, driven by Daniel Bruton of Columbia Heights, 49. He and his passenger, Janelle Bruton, were not injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Neither Johnson required medical treatment, and both were wearing their seatbelts.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Milaca Fire responded to the scene. The State Patrol report said that alcohol was not a factor.

