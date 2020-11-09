An Onamia woman, Kirby Renee Benjamin, 25, has been arrested and charged for methamphetamine and heroin possession near a playground and park.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 18, Mille Lacs Tribal Police saw a suspicious vehicle parked near the bike path and playground of Aninaatig Park in Mille Lacs County. The driver was identified as Kirby Renee Benjamin.
As officers approached, according to the report, they noticed Benjamin try to hide something on her person and observed drug paraphernalia near the center console of the vehicle. A pat search was performed on Benjamin where the officer discovered a pipe on Benjamin.
Benjamin then resisted and pulled away from the officer and a pipe fell out of Benjamin’s clothing, along with a plastic baggie containing a paper bindle which tested positive for heroin. A second bindle was found from a folded $5 bill which tested positive for methamphetamine.
The defendant has two prior drug convictions and was last charged with fifth degree controlled substance possession on Sept. 15, 2020.
The felony third degree drug charge (possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine in school/park/public housing zone) comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine. The fifth degree drug possession charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
