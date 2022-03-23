The city of Garrison now has a full council of five with the swearing in of a new member at its meeting March 8.
The city had the option of appointing someone to fill the seat left vacant by the late Bill Stimac or wait until the fall election. In the meantime, resident Aaron Eckhout sent a letter of interest and was in attendance March 8.
The council voted to appoint Eckhout to the position, effective that day. “No one will ever replace Bill,” noted Eckhout, a former police officer in Detroit, Michigan. He and his family moved to Garrison more than two years ago.
Dave Reese, Widseth Smith Nolting, presented a facility report with estimated costs and a “purely conceptual” floor plan for the fire hall/community center.
The plan includes moving city offices in with those entities.
Mayor Loren Larson said the city has too much property that is not taxable. He added that a market analysis on the current city office building estimated the building is worth about $350,000, which could be applied to the fire hall/community center remodeling. Grants are also being sought for such a project.
Council member Sue Foster said she is concerned about costs for this to the taxpayers.
Larson said, “We have to look at the whole picture. We’ve got to get creative.
OTHER BUSINESS
Fire Chief Bruce Breun said the department had 13 calls in February. He asked that Malik Johnson be accepted as a new firefighter. The council approved his request pending a background investigation.
Because Larson noted a lot in the city that had three used vehicles for sale, he asked for a committee to look into city zoning ordinances to see if revisions were necessary.
The council approved a contract with Clarke Mosquito for services. Deputy Clerk Amy Vukelich said although the fee was higher by $312 over last year, it had been included in the budget.
Members passed a resolution to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for any government services. The city has already received half of the $23,262 awarded.
Larson said he would like to see more representation from the city during events hosted by the Garrison Commercial Club.
