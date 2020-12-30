A resolution approving the additional use of proceeds of the sales tax for transportation (LOST - Local Option Sales Tax) was approved at the Dec. 15 regular board meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners.
The resolution was approved 3-1 with commissioners Genny Reynolds, Phil Peterson and Roger Tellinghuisen all voting in favor and Dave Oslin voting against the resolution. Commissioner Tim Wilhelm was not present.
A public hearing was held on Dec. 8 in which three individuals showed up in opposition of the resolution which would expand the previously approved use of sales tax dollars from strict use on specific road projects to the use on equipment used to complete such projects as well.
The commissioners present said they received several phone calls in opposition to the change in LOST usage.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman reiterated the reasoning behind the additional usage of tax dollars saying the county expects a decrease in state aid funding. “We expect there are going to be other decreases in state funding and looking to make sure we have a robust budget and flexibility,” said Oman.
The resolution was adopted with the stipulation of being approved for such usage one year at a time with public hearing.
County commissioner Phil Peterson said, “I said I would not vote for this, but if we had it one year at a time, we could revisit it each year.” Oman added that the public would have a voice in the capital improvement plan as well.
Discussion turned to the piece of equipment the county would like to purchase, a shouldering/paving machine. “If we could purchase our own paving machine, it would be cheaper (to maintain roads),” said Peterson.
Commissioner Oslin expressed that he was not in favor of the resolution. “I just cannot support this. We’ve always had budget challenges and have found a way to get around it. It needs accountability, and at this time, I cannot support it,” said Oslin.
Commissioner Reynolds added, “I think there is a lot of confusion on the money. We still have to pay for the LOST roads bond. With the COVID situation, a lot of people stayed home and didn’t spend money out of their county. This increased our sales tax income from online shopping. It was an extra $300,000 that we were not planning on. The money has already been collected, and with this money, we wouldn’t have to raise the levy for what we need.”
Commissioner Tellinghuisen said that he knew that it would “upset a few people” but felt it was important to do for just one year.
