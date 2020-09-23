Following an extended closed session at Onamia City Council prior to their usual meeting on Sept. 9, which the public notice indicated was for determining disciplinary action for an employee’s policy violation, the Onamia City Council once again received a water project update from Dave Blommel, with Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. While Blommel had recently tried to open bids for project contractors, circumstances had led to no bids being filed. Blommel elaborated on the circumstances that had led to this complication and advised on the council on the next steps to be taken.
Blommel’s update
Blommel indicated that he had attempted to open bids on the Friday prior to council’s meeting, Sept. 4. “Despite our best efforts, we were unable to open bids,” he said.”We were unable to.” He explained that the project exists as three separate thirds of work: Mainline sewer lining; lining service laterals; and lift station work, drilling water mains, and repairs to the sewer. Whenever he has a project broken down into parts like this, Blommel said, no one wants to be the main contractor, as they will only be doing one-third of the work and overseeing the other portions. “Therein lies our problem,” he said.
Blommel further observed that it had been a busy biding week with 12 bids for projects between the metro and outstate Minnesota. “So we got pushed to the back,” he said.
Since Friday, Blommel said he has since reached out to around 30 different contractors. “I can’t tell you the number of contractors that said, ‘Holy cow, when I found out [that no bids had been made], I wish I had thrown a number at it.’” Blommel added that it was a benefit to the City that bids hadn’t been made in this fashion, as they would have run the risk of paying too much.
Blommel said that lining contractors were still hungry for work currently and underground contractors were hungry for work next year. He felt it was still a good time to bid. From his conversations, Blommel said that he had two underground contractors who promised they would submit a bid, should it be reopened, as well as two lining contractors who indicated they would be willing to be the primary contractor.
Blommel indicated he would like to try to open the bids before November. Otherwise, he suspected no bids would be made prior to February, due to winter shutdowns. He indicated that USDA had given him permission to re-bid the same plans. He also noted that while such bids usually required the general contractor to do 50% of the work, he had also received permission from USDA to change this to 33%, due to the particular demands of the project, with council permission. The council unanimously moved to do so. After further discussion, they also settled on re-opening the bids on Thursday, Oct. 8.
“We can’t push this thing back much more,” councilor Bill Hill joked. “When we started this thing, I still had hair.”
Employee Discipline
As a notice for a closed meeting posted on the city hall door indicated, the council convened on early, at 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 9, to “consider whether disciplinary actions are warranted against an employee of the City.” After a 50-minute closed session, the council publicly reconvened to make a decision regarding this employee discipline.
As the meeting re-opened, city attorney Bob Ruppe provided a statement indicating that the employee, referred to throughout the meeting as Employee A, was found to be in violation of city policy. Given the facts discussed during the council’s closed session, Ruppe said that they had determined discipline actions were warranted.
The conversation that followed indicated that the council was in disagreement about the severity of the policy violations in question. Hill said that he found the proposed length of employee suspension, one week, “a bit extreme,” but would be willing to consider a smaller time frame. Hill put forward a motion to suspend the employee for 24 hours without pay, or two shifts. This motion failed for lack of a second.
Councilor John Sammis and Mayor Marge Agnew both expressed opinions that harsher discipline was warranted. Sammis indicated that he knew institutions that had terminated employees over similar incidents. Agnew agreed, adding that the City needed to “make a statement” with their decision.
After further conversation, Sammis put forward a motion to suspend the employee for 50 hours without pay. When the motion was put to vote all councilors except Hill voted in favor, with Hill opposing the motion. The disciplinary action was passed, and Employee A was suspended without pay for 50 hours. Though the employee could use compensatory time to cover this suspension, they couldn’t perform any of the duties of their position for the duration of the suspension.
