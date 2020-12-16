The City of Isle at their last regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, approved their budget and levy.
The total levy for 2021 was $761,607 with $31,323.60 of that being the Fire Hall Bond Levy. After the department managers and city clerk made significant cuts to the proposed budget, they ended with a final budget of $669,917 with no fire hall levy. They made over 12% in cuts citywide, but the resulting levy was still a 10% increase over last year.
The 2020 levy was $609,016. The total budget for the City in 2021 is $1,606,471 with $890,945 being the general budget, $439,715 being the police budget and $275,811 being the fire/pension budget.
The total average tax increase for a $150,000 home will be $150 for the year.
The causes for the increases are a shortfall in property tax revenue, decrease in Isle Muni revenue, decrease in public safety reimbursements, increase in street construction/maintenance, increase in workman’s comp insurance, increase in general operating equipment, increase in capital outlay vehicle expenses, increase in fire fighter wages, increase in equipment repairs and maintenance, and increase in capital outlay equipment and sewer lift stations/treatment plants.
The total estimated cost for the water and sewer extension project to the industrial park is $6 million with an approximate $3.66 million in grants and a $2.23 loan.
Total revenues are down for the Isle Liquor Store and bar by approximately $20,000.
Some capital expenses were decreased due to CARES Act funding.
“COVID hit us hard, and we ran out of CARES relief,” said Isle City Clerk/treasurer Jamie Hubbell. “There were no transfers from the Muni, and we haven’t achieved full tax settlement because people aren’t paying taxes or houses have foreclosed.”
Council member Monica Keding made a motion to increase the levy by 10%. “Let’s hope this is our last bad year,” she added.
The motion was seconded and approved.
