The 2019 preliminary annual liquor department audit showed the Isle Municipal Liquor Store is showing a net loss of approximately $57,000.
During the Jan. 12 Isle City Council meeting, City Clerk Jamie Hubbell stated that the council will have to determine if they will set a public hearing on the subject of keeping the Muni open or not due to two to three years of net loss.
“The income goes up and down. We went with a 50% budget for on sale and a full budget for off sale,” said Hubbell. “Typically our off sale carries our on sale. If we continue to keep the on sale closed, we could see a better overall profit for 2021 because we don’t have the on sale pulling from it.”
In an email, Hubbell stated that it is a state statute that if a municipal liquor department has two or more years of loss in any three consecutive years, the City is responsible to hold a public hearing to determine if they will remain open or vote to close the enterprise permanently. The public must have a say and can ultimately request a ballot question to keep it open or closed.
Hubbell added that the City is considering opening the bar part of the Muni in April or May.
BUSINESS LOOKS TO SET UP SHOP IN ISLE
A local couple, Mike and Julie O’Neil, have proposed construction of a business on city-owned land on Hennepin Ave. Hubbell brought the new Council up to speed and told them that the couple wants to construct a storage unit with the possibility of office space or public bathrooms and vending machines for people to stop and use while they’re snowmobiling or riding ATVs on the Soo Line Trail.
Council member Ginger Houle stated, “A business would create jobs and tax revenue.”
Council member Monica Keding added, “I would like to see it come to fruition and get it back on the tax roll … maximizing the Soo Line Trail could help all businesses. I think with the economy we have in Isle and with the empty businesses … they have a good plan, and it fits the area.”
Council member Naomi Creech said, “There are so many storage buildings. I don’t know if I like the thought of two more eyesore storage units. And it may deter them from going to the local bar and restaurants … and patronizing their businesses.”
Monica Keding added that their intention is to store ATVs. “If we do [approve the sale of property], we may get more investment in the Soo Line Trail,” said Keding.
Isle Mayor Ernie Frie said, “We talked about building a new library or apartments in the past, but I don’t know where that ended up; it was in the comprehensive plan. If we were going to sell the property, we would need to offer it to the public … I think there are other things we could do with it that would better suit the city. There are residents that would not like the trail there with the dust it generates. I would like to table it to look at some more options.”
Keding noted the property could be put up for bid. “The lot has sat there for years and years with no interest. So it’s nice to see someone interested in it,” said Keding.
Houle added, “We have a need for senior housing.”
Hubbell said that the League of Minnesota Cities recommends that cities hold onto land they own because it may be difficult to purchase properties in the future. Mayor Frie added that the City doesn’t have a lot of land.
Hubbell said that the City is limited where they can put snow with salt. “This gave us the option to pile the snow there,” said Hubbell. “It can’t be near the lake.”
Consensus was made among the Council to table the discussion.
NEW BUSINESS
The annual license renewal on the John and Karen Pojanowski property, which operates a gravel pit on Torchlight Road, was on the agenda and approved. Discussion revolved around the multiple complaints from the adjoining property owner regarding dust, noise and safety.
Hubbell stated that there were no violations on the Pojanowski property in 2020.
Keding asked, “Are we doing all we can for these people (the adjoining property owners)?”
Isle Public Works Superintendent Jason Minenko responded, “Yes.”
The permit to operate was approved for 2021.
AIRPORT UPDATE
Former Isle council member and Isle Airport committee member Don Dahlen updated the Council on the status of the airport air easement. “The tree removal at the south end is pretty much done,” said Dahlen. “We will finish up grading in the spring.” He added that the request the airport had a few years ago for tree removal on the north end of the property had to be put off by what’s going on with the south end of the property, but Dahlen asked for permission to do the work this winter. Permission was granted along with a right of way request to East Side Township for the vacation of property owned by the city in order to clear property for a new hangar.
Along with a right of way request to East Side Township for the vacation of property owned by the township in order to clear property for a new hangar. Approval was granted to request the vacation of property.
CITY ENGINEER REPORT
City Engineer Tim Ramerth gave a summary of the city’s projects. Ramerth said, “Part of what we do is attend council meetings. We feel we’re an extension of the city staff.”
One project noted was the City’s water and sewer services offered to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Moose Drive. “It is about a million and a half addition, but we thought it was too much risk and met with the Band to see what their willingness was … realizing that the addition could not be completed without assessments, we didn’t present [that option] to our citizens and decided to go with our original plan,” said Ramerth. “We will meet with the Band and try to secure the necessary easements on Superior Street (to continue the original project plan).” He said the City’s water and sewer project would go out for bid in February or March and begin in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.