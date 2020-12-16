Highlighting the Dec. 9 Onamia City Council meeting was a brief “Truth ‘n Taxation” report which resulted in the council passing a motion to increase the city tax levy by $25,000 over last years budget, followed by a 20-minute, concise presentation of potential community development projects delivered by Mille Lacs Band Economic Development Director Dustin Goslin.
Goslin made a request that the City of Onamia join other area cities in partnering with the Band in planning business projects designed for “reinvigorating local economies.”
Goslin mentioned several entities near Onamia and Isle that are in the mix for consideration with regard to investing in new businesses and/or upgrading old properties. In particular, Goslin mentioned possible development ideas for the recently vacated property seven miles north of Onamia on Hwy. 169 which was the home of a Marathon gas and convenience store and a Subway deli.
Several pieces of property in Onamia proper, including the old bank building and the former upstart hardware store across the street from Litke’s Liquor were also mentioned as development projects down the road.
These projects are Band driven, but Goslin said it is the mission of their economic development plans to involve Band and Non-Band investors in the Mille Lacs area for the purpose of “improving the quality of life of Mille Lacs Band members, those in the East Central Minnesota and the communities in which we do business.”
Goslin also updated the Council on the status of the proposed Red Willow Estates, a 30-unit housing project scheduled to be built on the land which was once the home of Meat On Mille Lacs located across Hwy. 169 from the City of Onamia. He said the Band has submitted competitive bids for financing the project on that site and said they hope to begin construction on that property in the spring or summer of 2022.
Goslin also presented facts and numbers which represent the negative impact the pandemic has had on the state’s American Indian population in relation to the rest of the population. Locally, he said the fact that Grand Casino Mille Lacs was closed for several months because of pandemic issues, those closures had a negative impact not only with cash-flow but it also negatively impacted the lives of hundreds employed by the popular gambling spot on the Mille Lacs Reservation.
The remainder of the meeting was devoted to reports from the various city agencies.
Fire chief Bruce Peterson mentioned that, to date, calls answered by his department stood at 103 as compared to most years where they were called out 70 or 75 times during the year. Peterson also asked the council to approve the hiring of Jake Golombowski as the newest member of the fire department staff. The council unanimously approved that hiring.
City zoning chief and head maintenance man Gene Falconer said he had received a couple calls inquiring about the status of several parcels of land within the city limits, including the property between Mille Lacs Health System, Holy Cross Church and Hwy. 169.
Police chief Bob Matzke reported recalls from the squad-car manufacturer for issues with his vehicle, and later in his presentation, he asked for raises in the salaries of two city police personnel, Amy Mattison and Jeff Vee. The council approved the raises for those two.
There was some discussion concerning the logistics of opening and running the city skating rink this winter with looming restrictions of the pandemic. Mayor Marge Agnew thanked the city maintenance department for agreeing to flood and plow the rink, but the council decided to open the warming house to just the caretaker and allow those who wish to borrow skates to do so through the warming house. The days and hours the rink will be open will appear shortly in the Mille Lacs Messenger.
In a final parting gesture, the Council thanked retiring council-woman Christina Straw for her years of service to the city. The December meeting was her last, and she will be replaced by incoming member, Randy Anderson.
