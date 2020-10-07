During the Sept. 29 special Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved by a 3-2 vote a preliminary levy increase of 4.9% for 2021 in the amount of $18,274,440. Commissioners Genny Reynolds and Tim Wilhelm voted against the preliminary levy increase, and commissioners Dave Oslin, Phil Peterson and Roger Tellinghuisen voted in support of the preliminary levy.
The reasons for the increase primarily are a result of a proposed increased of non-bargaining employee wages, contractual increase of bargaining unit employee wages, increased dollar allocation to the contingency account to cover legal representation as a result of the lawsuit against the County by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, a projected decrease in State Aid funding for roads, increased health insurance rates, and mandated increase in jail staffing by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said, “I think it’s a little bit steep.” Commissioner Reynolds agreed.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said, “The biggest challenge as a county is to meet the budget requirements and staff requirements of the County. This is not an exhaustive list of items.”
He added that the probationary office has seen cost increases and that the domestic violence grant expired. The board had approved the funding of this grant along with a matching drug court grant. Oman stated that, in benchmarking with other comparable counties, they are within the same 4-6% levy increase.
“The contingency account pays our legal fees, and those costs are not going down. They are going up,” added Oman.
Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen said, “If we didn’t have all these issues on the north end of the county, we wouldn’t have an increase. What are we supposed to do? Just walk away from it? I don’t think so. We have all this extra expense from the lawsuit that other counties don’t have. But I don’t see where we have a choice but to approve it and work it down.”
A truth in taxation meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The budget and levy will be discussed at the Dec. 1 truth in taxation meeting. The regular board meeting on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m will be rescheduled as a special board meeting to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.