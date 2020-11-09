The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners was presented with a number of items to be considered under the 2021 capital improvement plan during a public hearing late Sept. Justice Voss, from the county’s administrative services office, stated that the County has not proposed levying any tax dollars for these improvements and that they would be covered by the capital projects fund and LOST (local option sales tax) revenue.
The items considered in the 2021 capital improvement plan include a disk mower ($9,000), shouldering machine ($8,000) and skid loader attachment ($40,000) for the public works department. Also considered are ceiling repair/replacement for the Historic Courthouse ($20,000), sidewalk repair/replacement, tuckpointing repairs at the Historic Courthouse ($95,000), and Community and Veterans Services and fleet lot fence repair ($7,000) in the building maintenance department. The total amount for all items is approximately $199,000.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman brought the possibility of utilizing Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue to cover some of the capital improvements explaining that in 2016, the county board had approved this option of funding for new road construction work in the county but the Minnesota Department of Revenue has allowed another county to use these funds outside of the intended use.
“What we understand is if you were to go down that path, you would have to modify the resolution and designate the funding,” Oman stated to the board. “We might want to go down that path because it does provide an alternative source of revenue that does not include property tax levy dollars.”
LOST funds were an option created by the State to help cover local road expenses using sales tax to help alleviate local tax burden by creating revenue from those outside the county using county roads.
During the public hearing, Pete Pedersen, the mayor of Milaca, spoke regarding use of LOST revenue toward capital improvement plan expenditures and a preliminary levy increase. “I am here representing the citizens of Milaca … those funds are designated for certain things,” he said referring to LOST revenue.
Oman responded, saying, “There are some things we should invest in. The source of funding with LOST is an idea that would have to be vetted. It’s an existing sales tax that we could have some flexibility with.”
Pedersen added, “That doesn’t answer the question that the public sales tax can only be used for those certain roads until they are paid off. I sat at three hearings, and I do not see any way or reason you can add a mower and other equipment to the public sales tax. Even if it’s within the law, there is no way you as commissioners should be doing it because it was not stated when the tax was imposed.”
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds stated, “We aren’t using any levy dollars for 2021, and when we were in discussions, we didn’t know we would get LOST revenue for online sales; since COVID, a lot more people are buying online. And we have a lot more money that we didn’t expect which is why we are considering the use of LOST funds right now.”
No action was taken and the issue will be acted upon at a future board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.