First electric car charging station coming to Isle

The Isle City Council addressed an electric car charging station Feb. 9 that will be coming to Isle early this summer.
Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said that the City was awarded a grant through East Central Energy for the electric car charger, which comes with two charging heads, and the City plans to install it in Lakeview Park on 5th Avenue.
Hubbell said that the City applied for the grant, estimated around $2,000, and were awarded the grant in full. “The requirement was that it has to be located near a recreational use area, that is why we decided on the park,” said Hubbell. “We were thinking about putting it at the picnic area at the ISD/Drift Skipper parking area but then discovered that there was not already electricity in that location, and it would be too costly to hook up at this time.”
She added that the City will have an electrician install the unit, and it will then be connected to the City’s electricity.
As for the location of the charging unit, Hubbell said, “The park location is perfect. It gives people the opportunity to recharge their vehicle while ‘recharging’ their minds and body at the park. There is a great view and space to get out and stretch, walk downtown and access to the restrooms.”
She noted that the new charging station also gives an opportunity to get on the electric vehicle destination map to potentially draw in some new visitors who have never been to Isle before.
“We will use tourism dollars (aka lodging tax) to help offset the expense of the electricity, “ added Hubbell. “For now, the charging station will be at no cost to the user. We will see how people use this service.”
The City will be responsible for the cost of installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.