The Garrison City Council approved its 2021 tax levy and budget Dec. 8, as well as the Garrison Fire Department budget.
The total tax levy for Garrison was set at $228,626.72, an increase of 8.26% or $17,435.89.
The discussion of the tax levy and the overall budget drew little discussion at the meeting, except to decide what to do with Deputy Clerk Amy Vukelich’s pay raise if Garrison did not receive any of the expected loans through the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which the city agreed to work with to provide loans to area residents to improve properties.
Vukelich will be overseeing the paperwork and distribution of the funds, and thus earned a raise of about $1,900.
The city council members praised Vukelich’s work ethic, and decided it would let the raise stand regardless of the HRA program panning out.
“She earns every penny,” said council member Bill Stimac.
Other increases in the budget included an additional $3,700 for professional fees, and minor increases across the board for everything from insurance premiums increasing to street maintenance.
The proposed budget for the City of Garrison for 2021 is $250,226.72.
The fire department’s budget of $256,239 was approved, an increase of less than $4,000.
Fire Chief Bruce Breun was on hand, and explained that it has been a busy year for the department. Already the department is at 245 calls for the year, ahead of the 239 calls for 2019 – which was a record number for the department.
There was an increase of $1,800 in worker’s compensation insurance premiums, and a $2,000 increase in the budget for small tools and minor equipment. There was also an increase of about $800 in professional fees for the department.
The fire department serves portions of Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties for both fire and medical calls.
Breun had a request approved by the council as well. With only one applicant for the assistant chief position – current assistant chief Clay Crowther – Breun wanted to eliminate the policy that requires Crowther to re-apply every two years, and instead implement a performance review policy.
“I think it’s foolish to have him re-apply every two years,” said Breun, saying that if Crowther is the only applicant, it makes more sense to do a yearly performance review so improvements can be made if needed.
The request was approved, as was the annual request of funding for online training through Target Solutions, at the cost of $2,175 for the latter.
Also approved at the meeting were the GKWMLL Sewer District Election Date of Tuesday, Jan. 12, and a contract with Deerwood Technology for IT support of the city’s new council laptops, to the tune of $3,540.
Garrison hopes to have its meetings online in the coming months.
