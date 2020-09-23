At the regular Garrison City Council meeting, held Tuesday, Sept. 8, the council approved a transfer of surplus city funds toward road repairs. The council also discussed the status of the merry-go-round at the city park and, feeling it was a potential safety hazard, voted to have the playground structure removed.
Roadwork
As the meeting began, deputy city clerk Amy Vukelich brought forward a quote from Anderson Bros Construction Company, totalling $44,309. This quote included work on a raised manhole near the fire department, several humped culverts around the city, and pavement work on Broadway and Monroe. Currently, the City had $11,968.68 budgeted in their Roads and Bridge fund.
Vukelich also provided the council information on a surplus saving, between $5,000 and $10,000, that the council had been budgeting for since 2015. In total, that surplus is now at $44,587. Vukelich proposed that the $32,340.32 difference be transferred over from this budgeted surplus, noting that it would leave around $12,000 of the surplus.
Following Vukelich’s explanation, the council unanimously passed a motion to move the surplus $32,340.32 from the general fund to the road and bridge fund.
Playground dangers
Under the meeting agenda’s General Government heading, line item B read, “Should the City remove the merry-go-round in the park? Getting dangerous.” Councilor Bill Stimac echoed the agenda’s concerns. “Have you looked at it lately?” he asked the council. “It’s a dangerous thing.”
“I wouldn’t know,” Larson joked. “I haven’t ever played on it.”
Stimac noted the structure was bent and lopsided, and the plastic safety skirting at the base of the ride was mangled. “I wouldn’t let my kids play on it,” he said. He observed that he was expecting any given day to have to call 911 to help a kid who had got pulled under.
Councilor Suzanne Foster suggested that the base of the ride would need to be redone to prevent the structure from being heaved by freezing ground or the ride would need to be removed entirely. At that suggestion, the council passed a unanimous vote to remove the structure.
Tree removal
Also among their General Government items, the council addressed concerns from a citizen who had a dead tree along a property line he shared with the City. The resident asked if the City would pay half of the cost of removal, citing three bids for removal between $850 and $1,800. Vukelich noted that either the City or the resident should have the lot surveyed but noted that would be an expense to the City, if they did so.
Foster suggested the Fire Department could go out and “have another chainsaw training” to remove the tree. After some discussion, fire chief Bruce Bruen agreed to go to the lot and cut the tree down, and Larson suggested that the resident should make a generous donation to the fire department in return.
Briefs
• In the event of severe weather, the council voted to designate Garrison City Hall an emergency shelter. If a storm set off the air siren, the fire department would unlock the building to allow area residents to take shelter in the building’s central hallway.
• The City passed resolutions acknowledging $8,000 and $5,000 donations from The Garrison Fire Relief Association toward the Fire Department Equipment Savings Fund, as well as a $1,600 Community Safety Grant from CenterPoint Energy towards the fire department’s purchase of four gas monitors.
