The City of Garrison council voted unanimously to move forward with Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority to provide loans to residents and businesses in the area.
John Schommer presented to the Garrison city council back in July about the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP), which helps low-population communities with building improvements.
He explained that cities of less than 1,000 population – Garrison is at 210 as of the 2010 census – can be targeted with the program, with projects up to between $20,000 and $25,000 in cost.
The money is a deferred loan without interest or payments. If the property remains in the same hands and is not sold, transferred, conveyed and/or remains the primary residence, the loan is forgiven after 10 years.
After deciding to send letters out to residents to gauge interest in the program, Garrison Deputy Clerk Amy Vukelich reported that she received 13 responses – seven residential and six businesses.
After debating the merits of the program, and deciding it was relatively low-risk to the city, the council voted to approve going forward, with council member Kristi Risnes abstaining.
Food trucks
The council also had a robust discussion regarding food trucks in the area.
Earlier in the year, some food trucks had come into the city and operated without a peddlers’ license. The council discussed late in the summer how it wanted to handle the food trucks – which have been operating around the state and traveling to various areas since the Minnesota State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
Vukelich said the city attorney advised that the city needed to revise its peddlers’ ordinance before making any decisions on whether or not to allow the food trucks.
While the item was tabled, council members expressed concerns that the food trucks are from outside Garrison and could draw customers away from businesses that are already struggling due to COVID-19.
“I’m not for the food trucks,” Risnes said, adding that “if we run our businesses out, we won’t have taxpayers.”
The rest of the council agreed that local businesses needed to be protected, and that the city would have to review not only rules for the food trucks, but enforce paying for their permits to operate.
Briefs
• The council accepted a $5,000 donation from Kathio Township for the fire department, to go toward the purchase of personal protective equipment for personnel.
• The council also unanimously approved the purchase of $8,349 worth of laptops using CARES Act money. A decision on technical support for those computers was tabled due to a bid not coming back in time.
• Mayor Loren Larson commented at the end of the meeting that mask-wearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic needed to be stressed.
“I’d like to encourage the people in this community to go by the recommendations of the health department,” Larson said.
