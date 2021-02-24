Isle City Engineer Tim Ramerth addressed the future of the Isle Industrial Park at the Feb. 9 city council meeting.
“The City has been working on getting water and sewer service to the industrial park with the intent it will be developed,” said Ramerth. “What is the Council’s appetite for doing something in the industrial park? One, you can do nothing. Or two, you can apply for grants. There are a couple scenarios of focusing on the whole park or half the park with maybe only three or four lots as a first phase.” He encouraged the City to apply for grants.
Gail Leverson, a grant writing specialist with Widseth, Smith and Nolting, was videoed in to address the future prospects of securing grants for the industrial park.
“Industrial parks represent an opportunity for the City to build a tax base,” Leverson said. “Having water and sewer there will help growth go faster.” She then discussed grant options with different ratios of City commitment for funding and suggested that doing half of phase one would be a good, conservative starting place.
“Phase two is a great option for the future,” she said. “There is growth potential, but I wouldn’t look at it yet until you get businesses committed there.”
Ramerth said that developing the entire industrial park would cost approximately $2.5 million. “If we did half of the project with 50fifty-50fifty funding, we would be looking at about $250,000 for the City would have to pay.” He added that the City would be responsible for the engineering cost which would be an additional approximate $50,000.
Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell stated that there are two businesses who are serious about moving into the park. “If you move forward with applying for the grant, it tells the businesses we’re serious. The best would be to start with the four parcels immediately and add the homes who want to connect (to the sewer and water),” said Hubbell.
Leverson said that the engineering portion would have to be done prior to applying for grants as per federal grant requirements.
Hubbell added, “The whole reason we’re bringing it to the Council now is because businesses have contacted the City asking if we have a dig ready site, and we don’t. We are trying as a City to entice businesses to come here.” Having Hwy. 47 accessibility is a plus, she added.
Isle Mayor Ernie Frie said, “It makes sense to me to move forward with a portion of phase one.” Frie then asked how many jobs would be added with the addition of the new businesses in the industrial park.
Ramerth responded, “That’s where they’re a little shaky in giving out that information. They want to know we’re serious about going forward, and then they would share more information.
Council member Dave Keding said, “I feel we need to move forward with this. We know the City needs some revenue, and we need to spend some money to make money.”
All of the council members were in favor of moving forward with the project and seeking grants.
Easement discussion
Isle city Attorney Damien Toven said they are down to three easements still in negotiation. There is one property on Isle St. E. and two on Superior Street and Moose Drive. which are all likely to go through the condemnation process.
Ramerth noted that he had met with the Mille Lacs Band a couple times about a joint venture of extending services down Moose Drive but that the Band expressed they couldn’t currently commit. “We’ll go ahead and keep extension of utilities down Superior and could hook into Moose Drive in the future,” said Ramerth.
