The Isle School Board met for a regular meeting on Jan. 11 in the school auditorium. The new and returning school board members were sworn in. There were four open seats during the general election in 2020, one of which was a special election seat. Returning and unchallenged school board members, Kate Van Buskirk, Jason Gallion and Nicholas Skogen, were sworn in as was Robert Cooper who ran unchallenged for the vacant special election seat.
FOOD SHELF DONATIONS
Isle teacher Jennifer Ernst spoke on donations to the school food shelf. “We’ve had incredible donations from the community, and I would like to thank the churches (Bethesda Lutheran Church and Wahkon Presbyterian Church) and community for all the donations and support,” she said. “It was a pipe dream and now a reality.”
Ernst noted that the need for food has been growing during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It would have never crossed my mind how much support from the community we have gotten,” she added. Newly re-appointed board chair Jason Gallion thanked her and added that the task couldn’t have been an easy one.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner said he was excited to welcome back sports and other activities to the school. He also stated that no-cost COVID-19 testing is offered every two week to employees and that some have taken advantage of that.
“It looks like February for vaccinations (for school staff),” said Kapsner. “We’re not sure which ones we’re getting yet. I have a sense of how many employees would like the vaccine.”
Kapsner said that the transportation department continues to support meal and homework delivery along with their daily routes. He said the meals have been primarily served in the building since students have returned four days per week but that about 30 distance learning students receive meals daily and about 90 meals go out each Wednesday.
The ice rink is now open and getting use by kids, he added.
HIGH SCHOOL AND ELEMENTARY REPORTS
Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz said, “We have some kids who we haven’t seen for eight months. There are some junior high students who are sticking with distance learning, but it’s kind of a mixed blessing in that we can fit everyone in the classrooms.”
Isle K-6 Dean of Students Melisa Maxwell noted that social distancing is working well with the skating rink warming house. She added that during recess, the kids are sliding down the hill as well for activity.
As for student numbers, Maxwell noted, “We have gained kids. Some kids moved back, and some are new. So we’re up a little bit.”
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR REPORT
Isle School Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom stated that participation numbers, one week into practices, were not as high as he would have liked to see them.
He said of the changes, the biggest one is the masking of athletes. “It’s more restrictive than in the fall where volleyball players just wore them on the bench,” said Soderstrom. “Kids are adjusting to it well, but they’re not happy about it. We’re not the only state who has to deal with it.”
Boys and girls junior high numbers are low, said Soderstrom. “Some have told us they’re not playing because of the mask mandate,” he added. “We’re definitely seeing an effect because of COVID.”
Wrestlers do not have to wear masks. “There are good numbers in wrestling though,” he said. “I’m sure it (no masking restriction) doesn’t hurt the numbers.”
As for spectators at sporting events, Soderstrom said they are limited to 150 people, and fans are required to wear a mask and socially distance. They are also required to pre-register for events.
He said the schools in the Great River Conference will only be allowing home fans to events. “This is not a statewide rule but was adopted by our conference after several schools in the conference made a local decision to either not allow any fans to start the season or to not allow visiting fans.”
SPENGLER RECOGNIZED AS AAA AWARD WINNER
Tommi Spengler has been recognized as the school’s AAA award winner. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA award to honor students who excel in academics, athletics and the arts. Normally the winner would be recognized at a banquet in St. Cloud, Soderstom said, but because of COVID-19, Spengler will attend a virtual meeting. There it will be determined if she will advance to the statewide AAA competition.
