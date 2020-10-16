New Mille Lacs County Engineer Neal Knopik reported that state aid will likely decrease State Aid dollars by 15%, which Knopik says will constitute a big financial burden to his department.
Knopik said that though the County won’t know the final amount until January, the County could face a reduction of about $785,177 for the coming year in maintenance and construction. The total state aid received for 2020 is 5.2 million, for both construction and maintenance of state aid roads.
The cause for the decrease is specifically linked to the pandemic in both a reduction in gas tax revenue due to the stay-at-home order and a possible desire by legislators to use transportation construction as a way to help stabilize the state’s economy.
When asked about a specific project that may be impacted, Knopik said that the project in the five-year plan that may not have enough funding would be the CSAH 14 reconstruction which lies outside of Foreston, otherwise known as the Gilman Road.
Knopik added that MnDOT is considering a hardship grant that would allow the counties to pull funds from the future year.
Other road briefs
• The county board approved the addition of a four-way stop light with the possibility of flashing lights at a busy intersection where there have been a number of accidents in Milaca. The four-way stop will be located at the intersection of 1st Street and Central Avenue in downtown Milaca.
• Knopik reported on the work (CSAH 2/32) going on outside the courthouse saying that completion is expected around mid-November.
