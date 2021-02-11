The City of Princeton has tapped into Mille Lacs County’s leadership team for its next city administrator.
Michele McPherson has been hired to the city’s top administrative position.
Princeton City Council Member Jenny Gerold made the announcement at the Thursday, Feb. 4 city council workshop.
Gerold noted that three years ago McPherson was a finalist for the position that ultimately went to Robert Barbian. Barbian resigned as Princeton’s city administrator effective Dec. 22, 2020.
“She comes with over 30 years of government experience,” Gerold told members of the Princeton City Council.
That experience includes 15 years with Mille Lacs County as land services director and county recorder and six years as director of planning for the City of Elk River. She also worked in the city planner’s office for the City of St. Paul where she worked to develop St. Paul’s first city plan.
A Fridley native, McPherson holds a Masters degree in public administration from Hamline University. She also holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota.
McPherson is no stranger to Princeton, where she serves a president of the Mille Lacs County Agricultural Society, the organization that owns the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds and Princeton Speedway in Princeton and hosts the annual Mille Lacs County Fair.
McPherson said she was interested in the position of Princeton city administrator because it’s a role she has been working towards for some time.
“It’s one of the reasons I obtained my Masters in Public Administration,” McPherson said.
She noted that she has applied for such positions at both the county and city level in the past, including three years in Princeton when Mark Karnowski retired from the city’s top administrative post.
Princeton is a good fit for McPherson.
“Princeton is close to home and as a fair board volunteer, I am pretty invested in the community,” she said.
McPherson said she was flattered and excited when Council member Jenny Gerold offered her the position on behalf of the Princeton City Council.
“I am looking forward to serving the council, staff and residents of Princeton and look forward to building new- and strengthening old- relationships on behalf of the City,” she said.
McPherson will begin work on Monday, March 8, Gerold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.