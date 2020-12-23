A final levy and budget were approved by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners at the regular meeting on Dec. 15.
The county board passed a levy of $17,943,445 which is a 4.9% increase from 2020’s levy. The total budget for the county for 2021 is $41,158,664. This levy is down from the 2020 levy which was a 6.9% increase from the previous year.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said the increase in levy is due to several factors including health insurance increases, bargaining unit contract increases, non-bargaining employee wage increases, debt service increase, increased dollar allocation to the contingency account to cover legal representation as a result of the lawsuit against the County by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, a projected decrease in State Aid funding for roads, and mandated increase in jail staffing by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The levy for the General Fund (law library, administration, auditor-treasurer department, licenses, data processing, elections, county attorney department, assessor department, victim assistance, land services and records, building maintenance, sheriff’s department, court security, probation department, emergency management, extension services, environmental resources, economic development, and other miscellaneous departments) is $12,352,863 with a budget of $19,823,645. The levy for the Public Works Fund (social services, public health and veterans services) is $456,000 with a budget of $6,935,327. The Community and Veterans Services Fund levy is $4,391,258 with a budget of $13,033,220. The Debt Service Fund levy is $743,324 with a budget of $1,814,215. The Capital Project Fund has a levy of $0 with a $302,282 budget.
