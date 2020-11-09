Kay Winterfeldt, Mille Lacs Community Health Services administrator and supervisor, addressed the county board at the last county work session on Oct. 27 regarding COVID-19.
Cases of COVID-19 in Mille Lacs County now number 494 cases and deaths total 20 as of Sunday, Nov. 1. In surrounding counties, the case and death numbers are as follows as of Nov. 1: Aitkin County (230 cases, 3 deaths); Crow Wing County (1,278 cases, 22 deaths); Kanabec County (249 cases, 10 deaths); Morrison County (894 cases, 9 deaths); and Stearns County (6,607 cases, 53 deaths).
Winterfeldt said that the Princeton School District had one building with five or more cases, and the long term care facilities of Country Meadow in Milaca, Elim Home in Milaca and Elim Wellspring in Princeton all have COVID-19 cases within the facility of either staff or residents.
She said the average hospital stay for Mille Lacs County residents with COVID-19 was one to two days.
Long term care/assisted living deaths totaled 1,653 of the total 2,658 deaths in Minnesota, which equals approximately 70% of deaths coming from long term care or assisted living.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said he looked into the Minnesota percentage of deaths in long term care compared to the nation’s percentage which is 50%, he said. “We seem to have a higher percentage compared to the national average, along with places like New York. Has there been anything that the Minnesota Department of Health has done differently?” asked Oman.
Winterfeldt responded saying that they test weekly in assisted living or long term care facilities to catch COVID-19 cases earlier.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Tim Wilhelm asked Winterfeldt if she knew of anyone catching COVID-19 twice. She responded by saying there has been research from different countries saying they have people who have been reinfected.
Oman asked if the positive cases to death ratio is trending down, and Winterfeldt said it is.
The topic of influenza was brought up. Oman noted that flu cases are low. Winterfeldt said that when people call in to the clinics, they’re asked questions specifically around COVID-19 and not influenza. “I have only heard of a couple cases in Minnesota but would anticipate increased cases,” said Winterfeldt. “I haven’t heard of any large outbreaks.”
Wilhelm inquired about whether or not a vaccine would be effective if the virus mutates. Winterfeldt said she had not heard anything about that but would ask MDH and get back to him with their response. Oman added, in the context of a vaccine development, that there is still no vaccine for HIV.
Commissioner Phil Peterson asked what the more frequent testing accomplishes. Winterfeldt responded saying, “If we were not testing and had limited information on the amount of people who are sick at one time, it could be terribly overwhelming for the ICUs and hospital beds and being able to care for people; there would be a much higher death rate. Similar countries in Europe in that situation had hospitals that were letting people die in the hallway.”
Oman asked why hospitals are closing, and Winterfeldt responded stating, “The number of health care workers who are sick. So when you don’t have a nurse or doctor to take care of people, you can’t open a new bed.”
Oman asked about internal protocols for cases within the county. Beth Crook, Mille Lacs County veterans and community services director, responded, “We have a chat with the employee and who they had contact with and if they were less than six feet in distance for 15 minutes or more throughout the day. The distance and duration is most important.”
