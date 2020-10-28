During the work session following the Mille Lacs County Board’s Oct. 20 meeting, Kay Winterfeldt, community health services supervisor once again virtually addressed the county board on the local data available on the spread of COVID-19. The data showed an overall rise in cases and deaths compared with the data available from one month ago.
Going through the Mille Lacs County data, Winterfeldt said that Mille Lacs County, like most rural counties, continues to see a large increase in cases. To provide a comparison with the previous month, she cited Sept. 15 data when Mille Lacs County had 131 cases and three deaths. As of Sunday, Oct. 25, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) dashboard for Mille Lacs County showed the total cases since March sitting at 404. Confirmed deaths in Mille Lacs County totalled 15. In the last 14 days, the Mille Lacs County website shows that new cases have gone up by 81.
Winterfelt provided data for surrounding counties during this same timeframe as well. On Sept. 15, Kanabec County was at 91 cases and 8 deaths. As of Sunday, Oct. 25, Kanabec County is at 196 cases and 10 deaths. In September, Morrison County was at 177 cases and one death. As of Sunday, they are at 718 cases and 9 deaths. In September, Pine County was at 183 cases and zero deaths. As of Sunday, they are at 541 cases and zero deaths. In September, Isanti was at 214 cases and zero deaths. As of Sunday, they are at 541 cases and 5 deaths. Sherburne was at 1,037 cases and 15 deaths. As of Sunday, they are at 1,679 cases and 22 deaths. Benton was at 464 cases and three deaths. As of Sunday, they are at 925 cases and 9 deaths.
Prior data for Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties was not provided at the County Board meeting. As of Sunday, Oct. 25, the Minnesota Department of Health website shows Aitkin County at 179 cases and two deaths and Crow Wing at 1,009 cases and 22 deaths.
Winterfeldt cited Sept. 15 data for long-term care and assisted living cases, when Minnesota then had 1,398 long-term care and assisted living cases. As of Sunday, the number of long-term care and assisted living cases had risen to 6,177 cases.
Winterfeldt added that she has been in daily contact with all five school districts as the superintendents worked through their district’s plan to address rising cases.
As of Sunday, Oct. 25, the MDH website showed state total cases standing at to 133,802. Where total deaths were concerned, the MDH site showed Minnesota having 2,349 deaths, with 1,645 deaths being long-term care facility residents.
Commissioner Dave Oslin asked if Winterfeldt had any information on when a vaccine would be available. Winterfeldt said she has heard of several vaccines that are still under trial. “From what I hear from MDH, we are hoping by early to mid next year to give some kind of vaccine to the masses.” She added that early doses may be distributed to healthcare workers taking care of patients on the frontlines and to long-term care and assisted living facility residents. Oslin further asked if Mille Lacs County was at all involved in vaccine trials.
“Probably not,” Winterfeldt said, though she said she would anticipate the public health department being able to help get the vaccine out to eligible long-term care and assisted living facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.