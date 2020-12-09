Mille Lacs County held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 1 prior to setting the 2021 budget and levy. The meeting was held both virtually and in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman gave the presentation and stated the proposed 2021 budget would be decreased from this year’s budget but the proposed tax levy is increased from this year’s levy.
The 2021 proposed budget is $41,158,664, which is a decrease of approximately $1.7 million. The 2021 proposed tax levied portion of the budget is $17,943,445 and is an increase of $522,625. Last year, the County adopted a 6.5% levy increase, and this year a 3% levy increase is being proposed. The board whittled down the levy increase from the preliminary maximum levy of 4.6%.
One cause for an increase in levy while there is a decrease in budget is a projected decrease in revenue from state aid funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Minnesota Department of Revenue decreased state aid funding that helps with roads,” said Oman. “With the Department of Revenue decrease, that means other revenue sources need to fill in that gap.”
Other budget drivers include increased health insurance rates (9.7%), increase in mandatory jail staffing, significant expenses in out-of-home placement costs for American Indian children within the county, a cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase for non-union employees, contract obligations for eight bargaining units, and legal fees stemming from the lawsuit by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe against the County, county attorney and sheriff.
Oman addressed costs incurred by COVID-19 and the CARES Act funds distributed to the County. “Though it’s important to address the cost of COVID-19, the county has gotten CARES Act funding,” said Oman. “What the requirements are is that we can’t use it for anything we budgeted for in 2020 but for COVID-related expenses.”.
The CARES Act money paid for payroll reimbursement for specific departments impacted by the pandemic totalling $374,042, a broadband project totaling $993,000, personal and business relief grants totaling $217,034, stakeholder (schools, libraries, historical societies, Soil and Water Conservation District, DAC, and Mille Lacs County Fair) requests totaling $290,413, and infrastructure and equipment totaling $2,751,348.
Public hearing
A public hearing was held after the presentation for residents to give input concerning the proposed budget and levy.
One resident spoke concerning the increase in jail staff. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge was on hand to address the subject. He stated that through an annual audit done by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, it was identified that more staffing was necessary with a five-year time frame to get staffing levels met. However, he explained, a new auditor took over and said that the staffing levels would need to be met immediately. Lorge said he looked at the option of reducing the number of beds, but that would also mean reducing revenue for the jail which wouldn’t make fiscal sense.
Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen also voiced concerns about using local option sales tax (LOST) funds for capital projects and not roads, as the option had originally been approved for in 2016.
Oman explained that during the Sept. 29 board meeting, the county board approved setting a public hearing for Dec. 8 to seek public comment on amending the LOST resolution to allow for the opportunity to use LOST funds for highway purposes. He said in a later email statement, “This process has been approved by Mille Lacs County’s Bond Attorney and Mille Lacs County Financial consultants and follows Minnesota State Statutory requirements. Another county has already implemented this.”
Pedersen also asked how much will be spent on the lawsuit defense this year, and Oman responded saying that $1 million has been budgeted for 2021.
The 2021 budget and levy is tentatively scheduled to be approved at the Dec. 15 regular county board meeting and will be discussed further at the Tuesday, Dec. 8 regular board meeting.
