The swearing in of a new Isle mayor, Ernie E. Frie, and two new council members, Naomi Creech and David Keding, took place at the beginning of the monthly Isle City council meeting on Jan. 12. Frie replaced outgoing Isle Mayor Rodney Schultz, who did not run for office. Frie had previously been Isle’s Mayor. Creech and Keding filled the two vacated council seats of Don Dahlen and Bob Koelgen.
Among the topics of discussion for the evening were an ordinance infraction and talk of eminent domain.
A very tall house
One topic of the evening included discussion of a newly constructed home in Isle on Lake Street with lakeshore property that has exceeded height requirements.
Council member Ginger Houle, who is on the planning and zoning committee, said that a contractor for the Lake Street home was operating under someone else’s license without permission and falsifying his application.
She stated that the height of the home is 1.8 feet higher than the city’s height ordinance allows. Houle added that the sides of the house may be encroaching the neighbor’s property as well.
A motion was made and passed to fine the homeowner a maximum of $8,000, which is the highest allowable amount. City attorney Damien Toven stated that the falsification of license information can be dealt with later and that it may be criminal with a misdemeanor project.
Eminent domain discussed
The City’s authority of eminent domain to gain right of way for the pending water and sewer infrastructure project was discussed as a possibility. City Attorney Toven said that some progress has been made to obtain right of way that would provide property for water and sewer going out to the industrial park just south of Isle but that there are still some homeowners holding out on the first phase of the project.
“If I can get them to agree without condemnation process that would be good,” said Toven. “There are two properties left … if there is any way for the citizens of Isle to not pay extra fees. We will have to go through eminent domain if parties can’t agree on a dollar amount.”
The project began with 58 properties the City needed to work with to access right of way. A motion was made to suspend action and have a continuation of the public hearing in February to conclude the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.