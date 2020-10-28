Although it wasn’t on the Oct. 14 monthly meeting agenda, with Halloween on the horizon and issues surrounding the Covid-19 virus looming, the Onamia City Council discussed what action, if any, they would or could take with regard to celebrating that evening. After all, some cities have canceled or discouraged and events for that night entirely.
Local police chief Bob Matzke reminded the Council that (Halloween) has never been a city-sanctioned event,” so all they really needed to do was suggest some safeguards for those taking part in Halloween night activities. Mayor Marge Agnew said downtown businesses and homeowners might take a page out of what other towns were doing with regard to dealing with trick-or-treaters by adhering to CDC recommendations, including handing out treats outdoors rather than in.
Agnew also suggested that homeowners make their own personal decisions as to what they want to do on Halloween night, which might include simply turning off their lights alerting trick-or-treaters that they were not participating this Oct. 31. Agnew said she believes all the city need do was make suggestions to the general pubic and, as always, provide police on patrol for safety reasons and to keep vandalism in check.
A main topic of conversation for the evening meeting centered on bids coming in to handle the upcoming several million-dollar sewer and water project for the city. Dave Blommel of the firm SEH) was on hand to explain the options he sees the city having with the six bids he’s gotten. He said the low bid of 2.5 million dollars was higher than the $1,185,000 that has been allotted the city in the grant to do the project, which he suggested might mean the city having to cut an item or two out of their original plan.
But, Blommel also mentioned a scenario where the city could commit to part of the plan and see if more money may come forward from the USDA following the November elections. The Council decided not to move forward with the complete project until all options can be studied.
City fire chief Bruce Peterson reported that he continues to recruit new members to the volunteer staff which as of now numbers 18. He said the staff would be ideal with around 22 members, but reminded the Council that even if someone were to apply, the training for certification might take up to two years to complete.
Peterson also alerted the Council that, although during October the staff typically observes Fire Prevention Week by visiting local schools, this year is quite different with the virus protocols, so they may have to forgo the usual programs they have provided in the past.
Zoning issues were presented by city maintenance manager Gene Falconer. He brought to the Council’s attention phone calls he has received recently with questions concerning zoning issues around the block where Dollar General is located. The reasons for the calls are not immediately known.
Falconer also mentioned the status of the installation of a new driveway leading to the radio tower in town.
And several pieces of vacated land in town continue to become topics of conversation, including the Dahlgren’s Store and Creamery properties on Main Street. People interested in purchasing those properties mainly want to know if they are zoned commercial or residential, Falconer said.
Because Nov. 11 is a holiday and the Council needs to certify the Nov. 3 election 14 days after the event, the Council opted to schedule their next meeting for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
