Convening virtually on Monday, Jan. 4, the Onamia School Board held an annual reorganization meeting, which saw the swearing in of recently elected board members including one new member to the board. The board then elected its officials, set its per diem rates for monthly compensation, and reaffirmed their monthly meeting times, among other housekeeping items.
Three members took an oath of office at the Monday meeting, including previous elected members Virgil Wind and Lisa Anderson. New to the board was Jason Blomer, who acted on the board for the first time in an official capacity having been sworn in.
Election of board officials then followed. Virgil Wind was once again elected board chair. Ben Husom was elected vice chair, Angel Oehrlein, clerk, and Lisa Anderson, treasurer. Only one nomination was made for each of these positions.
Setting per diems, the board raised the monthly salary of its members from $250 to $300. Discussion amongst the board indicated that the salary had been static for several years, and Blomer compared the raise to Princeton’s current rate, where monthly compensation was set at $400. For meetings not covered by this salary, which include training sessions, negotiation committee meetings, and some meetings attended by board members outside the school district boundaries, the rate was changed to $60 for the first four hours, and then a $15 hourly rate beyond this. Yearly compensation for clerk and treasurer remained at $150, and the yearly compensation for chair was left at $500.
Conversation was then had on the regular monthly meeting time, with Anderson asking if the board would consider rescheduling to a different day of the week. When this conversation failed to produce a time that worked for all members, the regular meeting time was left the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Due to the January and February meetings conflicting with Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the board elected to reschedule these meetings for the third Tuesdays of those months.
The board reviewed their committee appointments and, in most cases, appointed Blomer to fill in on the committees previously attended by former board member Shelly Strecker. These committees included at-will negotiations, certified staff negotiations, finance and facilities, mid-state board representative, and wellness. In the case of superintendent evaluation, Angel Oehrlein was appointed due to a scheduling conflict.
