Water/sewer funding and deadly force also on council agenda
The Onamia City Council began their Nov. 12 meeting addressing their water and sewer project. As bids for work had come in higher than expected, the council had to contend with managing the unfunded portion. Conversation was also had on how the City should responsibly manage their ice rink and warming shack amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Water project update
Dave Blommel, with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc., gave the council an update on the City’s water and sewer project indicating that the United States Department of Agriculture was still willing and ready to order for project funding. However, city clerk Kathy McCullum explained after the meeting, project bids had come in over what the city had anticipated. Blommel indicated that USDA could potentially provide additional funds when the project’s spring contract work began.
The opportunity to award the current USDA funds run through Dec. 8, he added, meaning the council would have to approve it at the November meeting or have another special meeting before their regular meeting on Dec. 9.
Work on the water portion of the project would be started first. Where the spring work on rehabbing the main lift station was concerned, Blommel said that the contractor would pull that portion of the work if USDA funding did not come through at that time. And that would make up the difference in funding.
If the council accepted the funds at the current time, Blommel said, they would have to pass a resolution with the understanding that additional costs beyond the funding would be at the city’s expense for the time being. But, as councilor Bill Hill observed, the council also had the knowledge that the spring work could be pulled, so the approval didn’t necessarily pose a downside for the City. Blommel agreed, “It’s not the most comfortable motion to ask you guys to make, but at the same time, I don’t think there’s a lot of risk to the city.”
With this information put forward, the council unanimously accepted the USDA funding as a resolution containing the language Blommel put forward.
Warming shack and ice rink
Speaking on the City’s warming shack beside the ice rink, Councilor Joe Boeringa asked whether it might be time to advertise for another person to assist the shack’s current worker, Charmin Hartleib, with the position. Otherwise, the hours the warming shack operated would potentially need to be cut. However, maintenance supervisor Gene Falconer asked if the shack could even be opened this year, with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The shack would serve as a gathering point for kids from three or more different households, Falconer said, and run the risk of violating gathering restrictions. Only two people would be allowed inside the shack, councilor Bill Hill observed, one of which would have to be Hartleib.
Speaking from her perspective as a healthcare worker, councilor Christina Straw said she suspected the shack would need to be closed, and she proposed people going to their cars to warm up instead. When Boeringa asked if the ice rink would even be flooded, Falconer replied that the City would still do so. McCullum, however, observed that many kids relied on the publicly available skates at the shack to use the rink. Without the shack, those kids wouldn’t be able to skate.
Further discussion led to the suggestion that limited access to the shack could be allowed, so that kids could go in one at a time and get skates. Falconer also said a picnic table could be moved by the shack to allow seating. Falconer also suggested that the shack’s overall operation be limited to only several days a week. The council agreed to keeping the shack open four days a week. Also, as Hartleib had been working for the city for three years, Boeringa suggested raising her pay to $12 an hour, from $10. The council approved this motion.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, McCullum stated that adjusted hours for the rink had not yet been determined.
Use of Deadly Force policy
Due to a new Use of Deadly Force policy being approved by the state legislature, Chief of Police Bob Matzke brought forward a policy update for his own City department to be sure the department was in line with state mandates.
When Straw asked if any language had been updated in the new policy, Matzke broadly said that the new policy spoke to an officer’s duty to intervene in cases where there was an excessive use of force. “Our industry is pushing more towards using verbal de-escalation,” Matzke said, “as opposed to going hands-on with subjects. That seems to be the trend.”
Hill asked if there would be additional training with the policy. Matzke replied that there was regular defensive tactics training, but any sort of hands-on training was being tapered back due to COVID. McCullum also requested that Matzke get a signed and dated copy of the policy from each of his officers on the City’s records. Matzke stated that the adoption of the Lexipol training program next year will also require officers to sign off on knowing their policies, but Hill encouraged Matzke to get a signed copy on the City records as well.
“Things have changed,” Hill said. “We need to be proactive in making sure our officers are trained well. We can’t just assume something’s not going to happen because we live in a small town.”
Hill noted that policy was based on Minnesota Statute 626.8452 Subd. 1a, sect. (c), requiring the chief law enforcement officer of every local agency in the state to update the language of their Use of Force policy by Dec. 15. The council then approved the update unanimously.
Briefs
• The council tabled an review of the City’s personnel policy until their Jan. 13 meeting.
• The city awarded their CARES Act grant funds to local businesses, based on the pandemic’s impact on each business. The grant fund total of $55,951 was split as follows: $12,000 each to Dan’s Catering, Geno’s Bar and Grill, Cedarwood, and the JRS Machine Shop, and $ 7,900 to the Sunclean Center car wash. The remaining $51 would return to Mille Lacs County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.