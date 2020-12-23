The final regular meeting of the Wahkon City Council for 2020 commenced on Dec. 14 with four of the five members of the panel present including Mayor Ronda Bjornson, Tony Button, Rick Roberts, and newly elected member Chip Frederickson.
The first major item on the agenda was an update presented by Dave Blommel, an engineer with the firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., on the funding for the 2.3 million-dollar sanitary sewer project in the city of Wahkon. Over seventy-five percent of the cost to the city for this project is being taken care of by a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture and a grant by the Army Corps of Engineers. The remainder of the cost will be incurred by the City at a very low interest rate.
The project involves replacement of the city’s forcemain and some lift-station upgrades in Wahkon’s sewer system.
After the final plans are submitted, the bidding on the project may begin as early as April of 2021.
The second big item on the Council’s agenda was a presentation by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCA) vice president of business and economic development, Dustin Goslin.
Goslin gave an overview of a MLCC study on the feasibility of the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator (TEBI). The study was funded through a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund to support the recovery and resilience of Minnesota’s nonprofit sector, including tribal nations.
A business incubator is designed to help create and grow young businesses by providing them with the necessary support and technical services. There are approximately 900 business incubators nationwide.
Incubators provide numerous benefits to owners of startup businesses. Their office and manufacturing space are offered at below-market rental rates, and their staff supply advice and much-needed expertise in developing business and marketing plans as well as helping to identify any potential financing.
Businesses typically spend an average of two years in an incubator, during which time they often share telephone, office and other expenses with other companies to reduce everyone’s overhead and operational costs.
Goslin described how MLCV recognized, after the economic disruptions induced by the pandemic, the region’s heavy reliance on core industries. MLCV hopes that the creation of TEBI would help create a robust entrepreneur ecosystem of resources to create greater industry diversity in the regional economy, and to help underrepresented groups better participate in the economy.
Goslin invited the town of Wahkon to think about ways the city could bring any additional resources forward in the future to support this initiative. Specific to Wahkon, Council members asked about the status of several vacated buildings on Main Street, to which Goslin responded that MLCV was not involved with those assets but that maybe the Band would be open in the future to partner and utilize some for TEBI.
Goslin ended by inviting all Wahkon city council members and residents to participate in a community survey around TEBI. The website link for this community survey is: https:///www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLCVTEBICommunitySurvey
In other matters at the Council meeting, newly appointed city maintenance manager Jacob Weinreich was welcomed aboard after replacing the 24-year run of his father, Chris, in that position. The younger Weinreich agreed to attend most Council meetings as did his dad for the purpose of keeping the Council informed on matters pertaining to his department.
In a final matter, the Council, which met prior to the regular meeting to adopt a preliminary ordinance amendment with regard to how the city would handle Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) issues that have cropped up in town, adopted an amendment which read in part, “…no person shall rent, or offer for rent, a dwelling as a vacation home or for any other purpose for a period of 30 days or less.”
The Council and property owner Brian Lee were at odds earlier this Fall concerning issues he had with neighbors and the city when renting out his property located in town on the shores of Mille Lacs. Lee was present at the Dec. 12 meeting and said he had the full intension of complying with the new ordinance if passed and agreed to amend an ad for rental of his property which appeared on Facebook.
The Council thanked Lee for his willingness to work with them, welcomed him to the community and wished him well.
The Council will hold a public hearing on the new VRBO ordinance amendment before finally voting on it.
