Cases continue to rise in counties
As county commissioners, county administration and the historic courthouse audience gathered in person for the regular meeting and work session on Sept. 1, Mille Lacs Community Health Services Administrator and Supervisor Kay Nastrom was video-fed into the meeting as she has been for the last several months while working from home. Approximately 35% of county employees are working from home from various departments, minus the sheriff’s department.
Nastrom updated the board and those gathered on the COVID-19 conditions around the state and locally.
As of Sept. 1, 2020, Minnesota had 76,355 total positive cases with 502 newly reported cases and six new deaths on that day. In Mille Lacs County, a total of 101 positive cases have been reported to date with three deaths in the County.
As of Sept. 3, Aitkin County had 52 cases and one death, Kanabec County 69 cases and six deaths, Morrison County 124 cases and one death, Pine County 158 cases and zero deaths, Isanti County 183 and zero deaths, Crow Wing County 320 cases and 16 deaths, Chisago County 327 cases and one death, Benton County 414 cases and three deaths, Sherburne County 939 cases and 13 deaths, Stearns County 3,365 and 22 deaths.
Congregate care facilities reporting an exposure from a positive COVID-19 case in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider in Mille Lacs County reported one case at Sterling Pointe Senior Living facility in Princeton.
Nastrom reported that all of the counties have increased in total case numbers. With the number of daily cases increasing since the July 25 Minnesota mask mandate by Gov. Tim Walz, this reporter asked Nastrom what the Minnesota Department of Health says regarding the intention of the mask mandate to “slow the spread” and the appearance it hasn’t been effective.
“I do know that masks are not hundred percent effective,” responded Nastrom. “Not everyone is following the recommendations.”
Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Director Beth Crook added that they believe the spread has been caused by private gatherings where people are not adhering to COVID-19 recommendations.
Nastrom stated that of the 1,823 deaths in the State (as of Sept. 1), 1,340 are from long-term care or assisted living facilities. Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman added that approximately 80% of the deaths are of those over the age of 65 with pre-existing conditions and asked Nastrom if the CDC reported that only 6% of total deaths were of COVID-19 alone. She said that was her understanding.
Assistant County Administrator Holly Wilson asked Nastrom if a quarantine was required if someone may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Nastrom responded that the current guidelines state that there is no quarantine for a possible exposure but that they take into consideration during contact tracing the length of exposure or if they had a mask on. “If you have no symptoms, there is no quarantine,” said Nastrom.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Phil Peterson asked, “How does all of this end?”
Crook responded quoting epidemiologist Michael T. Osterholm saying, “It comes to an end when herd immunity is reached (approximately 70% of the population having had the virus) or there is a vaccination developed.”
Oman added, “I really like hearing about herd immunity. What’s happening at the federal and state level will not get us to that because we’re doing everything we can to not infect each other.” Oman gave the disclosure that he is not a public health official, but, in his opinion, to achieve herd immunity would require individuals who don’t have a predisposed medical condition be in the community working with businesses opened back up.
“Those people over 65 with health concerns should be distancing as they normally would,” said Oman. “The original goal was to not overpopulate the hospitals. We are getting push back from so many businesses saying they just want to be open. Here, we have tried to be open. I think there is a disconnect, but that is just my opinion as an administrator.”
Oman added that he is proud of what the county staff has done to embrace the mandates and safety precautions. “Whether we have an opinion or not, we have embraced the rules and have low cases.”
A new COVID-19 dashboard has been created on the Mille Lacs County website and can be found at http://www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us/.
